How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Milwaukee Bucks Game Online on November 9, 2022: TV Channels, Streaming, & Start Time

On Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the Oklahoma City Thunder face the Milwaukee Bucks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, Bally Sports Oklahoma, and Fox Sports Oklahoma.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Milwaukee Bucks

In Oklahoma City the game is streaming on Bally Sports Oklahoma, while in Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin. It's also available on Bally Sports+.

Can you stream Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Milwaukee Bucks on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Milwaukee Bucks.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Game Preview: Thunder face the Bucks on 3-game slide

Milwaukee Bucks (9-1, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (4-6, 11th in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City will try to end its three-game slide when the Thunder take on Milwaukee.

Oklahoma City went 24-58 overall a season ago while going 12-29 at home. The Thunder averaged 103.7 points per game last season, 15.0 from the free throw line and 36.3 from deep.

Milwaukee went 51-31 overall a season ago while going 24-17 on the road. The Bucks averaged 115.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 112.1 last season.

The two teams match up for the second time this season. The Bucks defeated the Thunder 108-94 in their last matchup on Nov. 6. Brook Lopez led the Bucks with 25 points, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 18 points.

INJURIES: Thunder: Chet Holmgren: out for season (foot), Aleksej Pokusevski: out (shoulder).

Bucks: Khris Middleton: out (wrist), Pat Connaughton: out (calf), A.J. Green: out (nose), Joe Ingles: out (knee).