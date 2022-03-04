How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Game Live Online on March 4, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, March 4, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the Oklahoma City Thunder face the Minnesota Timberwolves. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, Bally Sports Oklahoma, and Fox Sports Oklahoma, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Game Preview: Oklahoma City hosts Minnesota, aims to break home skid

Minnesota Timberwolves (34-29, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (20-42, 14th in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City looks to break its five-game home skid with a victory over Minnesota.

The Thunder have gone 14-26 against Western Conference opponents. Oklahoma City is the worst team in the Western Conference averaging just 102.1 points per game.

The Timberwolves are 22-18 in conference play. Minnesota ranks eighth in the league with 25.2 assists per game led by D’Angelo Russell averaging 6.9.

The teams play for the third time this season. In the last meeting on Jan. 8 the Timberwolves won 135-105 led by 27 points from Russell, while Luguentz Dort scored 18 points for the Thunder.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Giddey is averaging 12.5 points, 7.8 rebounds and 6.4 assists for the Thunder. Tre Mann is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

Russell is averaging 19.4 points and 6.9 assists for the Timberwolves. Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 25.4 points and 9.4 rebounds while shooting 54.3% over the past 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 3-7, averaging 107.9 points, 47.0 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.7 points per game.

Timberwolves: 6-4, averaging 119.8 points, 40.9 rebounds, 27.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.6 points.

INJURIES: Thunder: Josh Giddey: out (hip), Ty Jerome: out (hip), Kenrich Williams: out (knee), Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: out (foot), Derrick Favors: out (back), Mike Muscala: out (ankle), Aaron Wiggins: out (ankle), Luguentz Dort: out (shoulder).

Timberwolves: McKinley Wright IV: out (arm), Anthony Edwards: day to day (knee).