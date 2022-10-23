Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Streaming: How to Watch Live Online on October 23, 2022: Start Time, TV Channels, Viewing Options
On Sunday, October 23, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the Oklahoma City Thunder face the Minnesota Timberwolves. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, Bally Sports Oklahoma, and Fox Sports Oklahoma, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
- When: Sunday, October 23, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT
- TV: Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, Bally Sports Oklahoma, and Fox Sports Oklahoma
- Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM
In Oklahoma City the game is streaming on Bally Sports Oklahoma, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM, while in Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+.
Since Hulu, YouTube TV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Oklahoma and Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Thunder and Timberwolves games all year long.
Can you stream Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Minnesota Timberwolves on NBA League Pass?
If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Minnesota Timberwolves. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.
You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Game Preview: Oklahoma City and Minnesota square off in conference matchup
Minnesota Timberwolves (1-1, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (0-2, 12th in the Western Conference)
Oklahoma City; Sunday, 8 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Thunder -7; over/under is 225.5
BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City faces Minnesota in a matchup of Western Conference teams.
Oklahoma City went 24-58 overall and 17-35 in Western Conference action a season ago. The Thunder averaged 15.0 points off of turnovers, 11.9 second chance points and 35.1 bench points last season.
Minnesota went 2-4 overall and 12-4 in Northwest Division action during the 2021-22 season. The Timberwolves allowed opponents to score 114.7 points per game and shoot 45.4% from the field last season.
The teams square off for the 50th time this season. In the last matchup on Oct. 20 the Timberwolves won 115-108 led by 23 points from Rudy Gobert, while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 32 points for the .
INJURIES: Thunder: Chet Holmgren: out for season (foot), Jalen Williams: out (eye).
Timberwolves: Kyle Anderson: day to day (back).