Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Streaming: How to Watch Live Online on October 23, 2022: Start Time, TV Channels, Viewing Options

On Sunday, October 23, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the Oklahoma City Thunder face the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Can you stream Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Minnesota Timberwolves on NBA League Pass?

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Game Preview: Oklahoma City and Minnesota square off in conference matchup

Minnesota Timberwolves (1-1, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (0-2, 12th in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Sunday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Thunder -7; over/under is 225.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City faces Minnesota in a matchup of Western Conference teams.

Oklahoma City went 24-58 overall and 17-35 in Western Conference action a season ago. The Thunder averaged 15.0 points off of turnovers, 11.9 second chance points and 35.1 bench points last season.

Minnesota went 2-4 overall and 12-4 in Northwest Division action during the 2021-22 season. The Timberwolves allowed opponents to score 114.7 points per game and shoot 45.4% from the field last season.

The teams square off for the 50th time this season. In the last matchup on Oct. 20 the Timberwolves won 115-108 led by 23 points from Rudy Gobert, while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 32 points for the .

INJURIES: Thunder: Chet Holmgren: out for season (foot), Jalen Williams: out (eye).

Timberwolves: Kyle Anderson: day to day (back).