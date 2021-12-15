How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Game Live Online on December 15, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST, the Oklahoma City Thunder face the New Orleans Pelicans. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports New Orleans, Fox Sports New Orleans, Bally Sports Oklahoma, and Fox Sports Oklahoma, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. New Orleans Pelicans

In Oklahoma City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Oklahoma, while in New Orleans the game is streaming on Bally Sports New Orleans. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Oklahoma or Bally Sports New Orleans, this is your only option to stream Oklahoma City Thunder and New Orleans Pelicans games all year long.

Can you stream Oklahoma City Thunder vs. New Orleans Pelicans on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Oklahoma City Thunder vs. New Orleans Pelicans. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $84.99

Includes: Bally Sports New Orleans, Fox Sports New Orleans, Bally Sports Oklahoma, and Fox Sports Oklahoma + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month directv.com/stream

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Game Preview: Oklahoma City plays New Orleans on 5-game home slide

By The Associated Press

New Orleans Pelicans (8-21, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (8-18, 14th in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City aims to break its five-game home losing streak with a win over New Orleans.

The Thunder have gone 6-11 against Western Conference teams. Oklahoma City has a 2-11 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Pelicans are 6-13 against conference opponents. New Orleans has a 6-13 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Thunder won 108-100 in the last matchup on Nov. 11. Luguentz Dort led the Thunder with 27 points, and Nickeil Alexander-Walker led the Pelicans with 33 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is shooting 41.0% and averaging 21.2 points for the Thunder. Dort is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

Brandon Ingram is scoring 22.9 points per game and averaging 6.2 rebounds for the Pelicans. Jonas Valanciunas is averaging 18.1 points and 10.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 2-8, averaging 98.5 points, 41.0 rebounds, 20.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.3 points per game.

Pelicans: 5-5, averaging 109.5 points, 46.8 rebounds, 27.3 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.3 points.

INJURIES: Thunder: Luguentz Dort: day to day (ankle).

Pelicans: Daulton Hommes: out (fibula), Kira Lewis Jr.: out for season (knee), Zion Williamson: out (foot).