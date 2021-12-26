How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Game Live Online on December 26, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, December 26, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the Oklahoma City Thunder face the New Orleans Pelicans. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports New Orleans, Fox Sports New Orleans, Bally Sports Oklahoma, and Fox Sports Oklahoma, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. New Orleans Pelicans

In Oklahoma City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Oklahoma, while in New Orleans the game is streaming on Bally Sports New Orleans. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Oklahoma or Bally Sports New Orleans, this is your only option to stream Oklahoma City Thunder and New Orleans Pelicans games all year long.

Can you stream Oklahoma City Thunder vs. New Orleans Pelicans on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Oklahoma City Thunder vs. New Orleans Pelicans. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Game Preview: New Orleans faces Oklahoma City on 4-game win streak

New Orleans Pelicans (12-21, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (11-20, 14th in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans is looking to keep its four-game win streak intact when the Pelicans take on Oklahoma City.

The Thunder are 9-13 in Western Conference games. Oklahoma City has a 5-12 record against teams over .500.

The Pelicans are 8-13 in Western Conference play. New Orleans ranks fourth in the league with 12.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Jonas Valanciunas averaging 3.6.

The teams play for the third time this season. In the last meeting on Dec. 16 the Pelicans won 113-110 led by 34 points from Brandon Ingram, while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 33 points for the Thunder.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 22.1 points and 5.2 assists for the Thunder. Luguentz Dort is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

Ingram is averaging 23.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and five assists for the Pelicans. Valanciunas is averaging 16.8 points and 11 rebounds over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 5-5, averaging 100.7 points, 44.4 rebounds, 21.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.5 points per game.

Pelicans: 6-4, averaging 109.2 points, 48.1 rebounds, 26.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.6 points.

INJURIES: Thunder: None listed.

Pelicans: Daulton Hommes: out (fibula), Nickeil Alexander-Walker: out (health and safety protocols), Jonas Valanciunas: out (illness), Kira Lewis Jr.: out for season (knee), Zion Williamson: out (foot), Naji Marshall: out (health protocols).