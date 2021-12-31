How to Watch New York Knicks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Game Live Online on December 31, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, December 31, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST, the Oklahoma City Thunder face the New York Knicks. The game is airing exclusively on MSG, Bally Sports Oklahoma, and Fox Sports Oklahoma, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. New York Knicks

In Oklahoma City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Oklahoma, which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Oklahoma, this is your only option to stream Oklahoma City Thunder games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on MSG, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch New York Knicks games all year long.

Can you stream Oklahoma City Thunder vs. New York Knicks on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Oklahoma City Thunder vs. New York Knicks. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

New York Knicks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Game Preview: Oklahoma City takes on New York, looks for 4th straight home win

New York Knicks (17-18, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (12-22, 14th in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Thunder play New York.

The Thunder have gone 7-10 in home games. Oklahoma City has a 5-13 record against teams over .500.

The Knicks are 10-7 in road games. New York ranks sixth in the NBA with 10.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Mitchell Robinson averaging 3.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is shooting 42.0% and averaging 22.7 points for the Thunder. Luguentz Dort is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

Julius Randle is averaging 19.3 points, 10 rebounds and five assists for the Knicks. Evan Fournier is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 4-6, averaging 102.9 points, 47.5 rebounds, 20.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.5 points per game.

Knicks: 5-5, averaging 101.6 points, 45.7 rebounds, 21.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 99.9 points.

INJURIES: Thunder: Derrick Favors: out (health protocols), Josh Giddey: out (health protocols), Aleksej Pokusevski: out (health protocols), Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: out (health protocols), Darius Bazley: out (health and safety protocols).

Knicks: Evan Fournier: out (ankle), Immanuel Quickley: out (conditioning), Jericho Sims: out (health and safety protocols), Danuel House Jr.: out (finger), Wayne Selden Jr.: out (health protocols), Nerlens Noel: out (health and safety protocols), Derrick Rose: out (ankle).