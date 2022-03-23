How to Watch Orlando Magic vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Game Live Online on March 23, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the Oklahoma City Thunder face the Orlando Magic. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, Bally Sports Oklahoma, and Fox Sports Oklahoma, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Orlando Magic

In Oklahoma City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Oklahoma, while in Orlando the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Florida. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Oklahoma or Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Oklahoma City Thunder and Orlando Magic games all year long.

Can you stream Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Orlando Magic on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Orlando Magic. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Orlando Magic vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Game Preview: Oklahoma City faces Orlando, looks to halt 10-game skid

Orlando Magic (20-53, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (20-52, 14th in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Thunder -2; over/under is 219

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City enters the matchup with Orlando after losing 10 straight games.

The Thunder have gone 9-27 in home games. Oklahoma City is 6-6 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Magic are 10-27 on the road. Orlando averages 14.0 turnovers per game and is 9-13 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Magic won the last meeting 90-85 on March 20. Wendell Carter Jr. scored 30 points to help lead the Magic to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Giddey is averaging 12.5 points, 7.8 rebounds and 6.4 assists for the Thunder. Tre Mann is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

Cole Anthony is scoring 16.9 points per game with 5.5 rebounds and 5.7 assists for the Magic. Carter is averaging 20.4 points and 10.6 rebounds while shooting 57.7% over the last 10 games for Orlando.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 0-10, averaging 109.1 points, 44.0 rebounds, 23.2 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 125.1 points per game.

Magic: 5-5, averaging 105.0 points, 47.4 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.0 points.

INJURIES: Thunder: Josh Giddey: out (hip), Olivier Sarr: day to day (illness), Ty Jerome: out for season (hip), Kenrich Williams: out (knee), Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: out (foot), Derrick Favors: out (back), Mike Muscala: out for season (ankle), Luguentz Dort: out for season (shoulder).

Magic: Jonathan Isaac: out for season (knee), Bol Bol: out (foot), Jalen Suggs: out (ankle).