 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Orlando Magic Game Online on November 1, 2022: Streaming & Viewing Options

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the Oklahoma City Thunder face the Orlando Magic. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, Bally Sports Oklahoma, and Fox Sports Oklahoma, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Orlando Magic

How to Watch the Thunder vs. Magic Game Tonight

In Oklahoma City the game is streaming on Bally Sports Oklahoma, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM, while in Orlando the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+.

Can you stream Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Orlando Magic on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Orlando Magic. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Florida≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Florida≥ $89.99------
Bally Sports Oklahoma≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Oklahoma≥ $89.99------

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, Bally Sports Oklahoma, and Fox Sports Oklahoma + 35 Top Cable Channels

Orlando Magic vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Game Preview: Oklahoma City plays Orlando, aims for 4th straight victory

Orlando Magic (1-6, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (3-3, ninth in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City comes into a matchup with Orlando as winners of three games in a row.

Oklahoma City finished 24-58 overall with a 12-29 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Thunder averaged 103.7 points per game last season, 46.9 in the paint, 15.0 off of turnovers and 10.6 on fast breaks.

Orlando finished 12-40 in Eastern Conference games and 10-31 on the road a season ago. The Magic averaged 104.2 points per game while shooting 43.4% from the field and 33.1% from deep last season.

INJURIES: Thunder: Chet Holmgren: out for season (foot), Jalen Williams: day to day (eye), Josh Giddey: day to day (ankle).

Magic: Jonathan Isaac: out (knee), Cole Anthony: out (oblique), Jalen Suggs: out (ankle), Gary Harris: out (knee), Markelle Fultz: out (toe), Moritz Wagner: out (ankle).

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.