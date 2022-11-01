How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Orlando Magic Game Online on November 1, 2022: Streaming & Viewing Options

On Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the Oklahoma City Thunder face the Orlando Magic. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, Bally Sports Oklahoma, and Fox Sports Oklahoma, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Orlando Magic

How to Watch the Thunder vs. Magic Game Tonight

Can you stream Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Orlando Magic on NBA League Pass?

All Live TV Streaming Services

Orlando Magic vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Game Preview: Oklahoma City plays Orlando, aims for 4th straight victory

Orlando Magic (1-6, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (3-3, ninth in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City comes into a matchup with Orlando as winners of three games in a row.

Oklahoma City finished 24-58 overall with a 12-29 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Thunder averaged 103.7 points per game last season, 46.9 in the paint, 15.0 off of turnovers and 10.6 on fast breaks.

Orlando finished 12-40 in Eastern Conference games and 10-31 on the road a season ago. The Magic averaged 104.2 points per game while shooting 43.4% from the field and 33.1% from deep last season.

INJURIES: Thunder: Chet Holmgren: out for season (foot), Jalen Williams: day to day (eye), Josh Giddey: day to day (ankle).

Magic: Jonathan Isaac: out (knee), Cole Anthony: out (oblique), Jalen Suggs: out (ankle), Gary Harris: out (knee), Markelle Fultz: out (toe), Moritz Wagner: out (ankle).