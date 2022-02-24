How to Watch Phoenix Suns vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Game Live Online on February 24, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the Oklahoma City Thunder face the Phoenix Suns. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, Bally Sports Oklahoma, and Fox Sports Oklahoma, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Phoenix Suns

In Oklahoma City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Oklahoma, while in Phoenix the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Arizona. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Oklahoma or Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream Oklahoma City Thunder and Phoenix Suns games all year long.

Can you stream Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Phoenix Suns on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Phoenix Suns. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Phoenix Suns vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Game Preview: Phoenix takes road win streak into matchup with Oklahoma City

Phoenix Suns (48-10, first in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (18-40, 14th in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Thunder -10.5

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix hits the road against Oklahoma City aiming to continue its three-game road winning streak.

The Thunder are 13-24 in Western Conference games. Oklahoma City ranks last in the league shooting 31.3% from 3-point range.

The Suns have gone 28-7 against Western Conference opponents. Phoenix averages 113.7 points while outscoring opponents by 8.2 points per game.

The two teams square off for the third time this season. The Suns defeated the Thunder 115-97 in their last matchup on Dec. 30. Devin Booker led the Suns with 38 points, and Ty Jerome led the Thunder with 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Giddey is averaging 12.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 6.4 assists for the Thunder. Luguentz Dort is averaging 22.6 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

Booker is averaging 25.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Suns. Cameron Johnson is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 4-6, averaging 103.4 points, 47.9 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.1 points per game.

Suns: 9-1, averaging 117.7 points, 46.7 rebounds, 30.3 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.7 points.

INJURIES: Thunder: Ty Jerome: day to day (hip), Kenrich Williams: day to day (knee), Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: out (foot), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: out (ankle), Mike Muscala: out (ankle), Luguentz Dort: day to day (shoulder).

Suns: Dario Saric: out (knee), Frank Kaminsky: out (knee), Cameron Payne: out (wrist), Landry Shamet: out (ankle), Chris Paul: out (thumb).