How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Game Live Online on January 31, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, January 31, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the Oklahoma City Thunder face the Portland Trail Blazers. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest, Bally Sports Oklahoma, and Fox Sports Oklahoma, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Portland Trail Blazers

In Oklahoma City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Oklahoma, which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Oklahoma, this is your only option to stream Oklahoma City Thunder games all year long.

In Portland, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Portland Trail Blazers games all year long.

Can you stream Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Portland Trail Blazers on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Portland Trail Blazers. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

7-Day Free Trial $17.99+ / month nba.com For a limited time, get NBA League Pass + NBA TV for JUST $50 (normally $230) for rest of the 2022 Season.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Price: $89.99

Includes: Root Sports Northwest, Bally Sports Oklahoma, and Fox Sports Oklahoma + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Price: $64.99

Includes: Root Sports Northwest + 27 Top Cable Channels 7-Day Free Trial $64.99 / month fubo.tv

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Game Preview: Thunder take on the Trail Blazers on 7-game skid

Portland Trail Blazers (21-28, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (14-34, 14th in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Thunder -3

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City comes into the matchup with Portland after losing seven games in a row.

The Thunder are 1-5 against Northwest Division opponents. Oklahoma City allows 108.0 points and has been outscored by 7.2 points per game.

The Trail Blazers are 9-21 against conference opponents. Portland allows 110.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.2 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 22.7 points and 5.5 assists for the Thunder. Luguentz Dort is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

Norman Powell is shooting 45.6% and averaging 18.4 points for the Trail Blazers. Anfernee Simons is averaging 4.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Portland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 1-9, averaging 104.8 points, 43.9 rebounds, 22.5 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.8 points per game.

Trail Blazers: 5-5, averaging 109.6 points, 41.8 rebounds, 23.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.4 points.

INJURIES: Thunder: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: out (ankle), Vit Krejci: out (ankle).

Trail Blazers: Larry Nance Jr.: out (knee), Nassir Little: out (shoulder), Damian Lillard: out (abdominal), Cody Zeller: out (knee), CJ Elleby: day to day (hamstring).