How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Game Live Online on April 5, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the Oklahoma City Thunder face the Portland Trail Blazers. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest, Bally Sports Oklahoma, and Fox Sports Oklahoma, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Portland Trail Blazers

In Oklahoma City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Oklahoma, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Oklahoma, this is your only option to stream Oklahoma City Thunder games all year long.

In Portland, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Portland Trail Blazers games all year long.

Can you stream Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Portland Trail Blazers on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Portland Trail Blazers. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Game Preview: Portland takes on Oklahoma City, looks to end 7-game slide

Portland Trail Blazers (27-51, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (23-55, 14th in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Thunder -3.5

BOTTOM LINE: Portland aims to break its seven-game slide with a victory over Oklahoma City.

The Thunder are 16-32 in Western Conference games. Oklahoma City ranks third in the NBA with 35.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Josh Giddey averaging 6.0.

The Trail Blazers are 1-13 against the rest of their division. Portland averages 13.5 turnovers per game and is 12-18 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Thunder won the last meeting 134-131 in overtime on March 29, with Isaiah Roby scoring 30 points points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is scoring 24.5 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 5.9 assists for the Thunder. Theo Maledon is averaging 14.8 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 47.3% over the past 10 games for Oklahoma City.

Anfernee Simons is shooting 44.3% and averaging 17.3 points for the Trail Blazers. Ben McLemore is averaging 3.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Portland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 3-7, averaging 113.1 points, 46.2 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.2 points per game.

Trail Blazers: 1-9, averaging 108.1 points, 41.7 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 10.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 123.9 points.

INJURIES: Thunder: Josh Giddey: out for season (hip), Ty Jerome: out for season (hip), Tre Mann: out (hamstring), Kenrich Williams: out (knee), Derrick Favors: out for season (back), Mike Muscala: out for season (ankle), Darius Bazley: out for season (knee), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: out for season (ankle), Luguentz Dort: out for season (shoulder).

Trail Blazers: Nassir Little: out for season (shoulder), Josh Hart: out (knee), Jusuf Nurkic: out for season (foot), Damian Lillard: out for season (abdominal), Trendon Watford: out (knee), Eric Bledsoe: out for season (achilles), Anfernee Simons: out for season (knee), Joe Ingles: out for season (knee), Justise Winslow: out (calf).