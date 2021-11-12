How to Watch Sacramento Kings vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Game Live Online on November 12, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, November 12, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST, the Oklahoma City Thunder face the Sacramento Kings. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California, Bally Sports Oklahoma, and Fox Sports Oklahoma, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Sacramento Kings

In Oklahoma City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Oklahoma, which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Oklahoma, this is your only option to stream Oklahoma City Thunder games all year long.

In Sacramento, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream it on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV to watch Sacramento Kings games all year long.

Can you stream Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Sacramento Kings on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Sacramento Kings. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Sacramento Kings vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Game Preview: Sacramento visits Oklahoma City, looks to break road slide

By The Associated Press

Sacramento Kings (5-7, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (4-6, 11th in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento visits Oklahoma City looking to stop its three-game road slide.

Oklahoma City went 12-30 in Western Conference games and 10-26 at home during the 2020-21 season. The Thunder averaged 105.0 points per game last season, 47.7 in the paint, 14.2 off of turnovers and 9.2 on fast breaks.

Sacramento finished 30-41 overall and 18-24 in Western Conference action during the 2020-21 season. The Kings shot 48.1% from the field and 36.6% from 3-point range last season.

INJURIES: Thunder: None listed.

Kings: Robert Woodard II: day to day (hamstring), Terence Davis II: out (ankle), Tyrese Haliburton: out (back).