How to Watch Sacramento Kings vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Game Live Online on February 28, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Monday, February 28, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the Oklahoma City Thunder face the Sacramento Kings. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California, Bally Sports Oklahoma, and Fox Sports Oklahoma, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Sacramento Kings

In Oklahoma City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Oklahoma, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Oklahoma, this is your only option to stream Oklahoma City Thunder games all year long.

In Sacramento, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Sacramento Kings games all year long.

Can you stream Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Sacramento Kings on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Sacramento Kings. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree TrialFree TrialSign Up
$69.99$64.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
NBC Sports California≥ $89.99---
Bally Sports Oklahoma≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Oklahoma≥ $89.99------

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: NBC Sports California, Bally Sports Oklahoma, and Fox Sports Oklahoma + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 32 Top Cable Channels

Sacramento Kings vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Game Preview: Sacramento takes on Oklahoma City on 4-game losing streak

Sacramento Kings (22-40, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (19-41, 14th in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento aims to stop its four-game losing streak with a win against Oklahoma City.

The Thunder are 13-25 against Western Conference opponents. Oklahoma City is seventh in the Western Conference at limiting opponent scoring, allowing only 108.4 points while holding opponents to 44.8% shooting.

The Kings have gone 15-24 against Western Conference opponents. Sacramento has a 10-23 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The two teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Kings defeated the Thunder 113-103 in their last matchup on Feb. 6. Harrison Barnes led the Kings with 24 points, and Josh Giddey led the Thunder with 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 23.2 points and 5.5 assists for the Thunder. Tre Mann is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

De’Aaron Fox is scoring 21.8 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 5.2 assists for the Kings. Barnes is averaging 20.1 points and 6.3 rebounds while shooting 57.3% over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 3-7, averaging 104.9 points, 47.4 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.5 points per game.

Kings: 4-6, averaging 113.1 points, 40.9 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.0 points.

INJURIES: Thunder: Josh Giddey: day to day (hip), Ty Jerome: day to day (hip), Kenrich Williams: day to day (knee), Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: out (foot), Mike Muscala: out (ankle), Luguentz Dort: day to day (shoulder).

Kings: Terence Davis: out (wrist), Richaun Holmes: out (back).

