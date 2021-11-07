 Skip to Content
How to Watch San Antonio Spurs vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Game Live Online on November 7, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, November 7, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the Oklahoma City Thunder face the San Antonio Spurs. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, Bally Sports Oklahoma, Fox Sports Oklahoma, and NBA TV, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs

In Oklahoma City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), while in San Antonio the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southwest. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest or Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs games all year long.

Can you stream Oklahoma City Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Oklahoma City Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs game won’t be available since it is on NBA TV.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialGet $25 OFFSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Southwest≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports Southwest≥ $84.99------
Bally Sports Oklahoma≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports Oklahoma≥ $84.99------
NBA TV≥ $84.99^
$11		--^
$11		^
$11

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, Bally Sports Oklahoma, Fox Sports Oklahoma, and NBA TV + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99

Add-on: $11 Sports Plus
Includes: NBA TV

Sling TV

Price: $35

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: NBA TV

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBA TV + 31 Top Cable Channels

San Antonio Spurs vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Game Preview: San Antonio takes on Oklahoma City for conference battle

By The Associated Press

San Antonio Spurs (3-6, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (2-6, 13th in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City faces San Antonio in a matchup of Western Conference teams.

Oklahoma City went 12-30 in Western Conference play and 10-26 at home during the 2020-21 season. The Thunder averaged 22.1 assists per game on 38.8 made field goals last season.

San Antonio finished 33-39 overall and 17-25 in Western Conference games during the 2020-21 season. The Spurs averaged 7.0 steals, 5.1 blocks and 11.0 turnovers per game last season.

INJURIES: Thunder: Gabriel Deck: day to day (left heel).

Spurs: Jakob Poeltl: out (health and safety protocols), Zach Collins: out (ankle).

