How to Watch San Antonio Spurs vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Game Live Online on February 16, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the Oklahoma City Thunder face the San Antonio Spurs. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, Bally Sports Oklahoma, and Fox Sports Oklahoma, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs

In Oklahoma City and San Antonio, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest). This RSN is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs games all year long.

Can you stream Oklahoma City Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Oklahoma City Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree TrialFree TrialSign Up
$69.99$64.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Southwest≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Southwest≥ $89.99------
Bally Sports Oklahoma≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Oklahoma≥ $89.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, Bally Sports Oklahoma, and Fox Sports Oklahoma + 35 Top Cable Channels

San Antonio Spurs vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Game Preview: Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder square off against the Spurs

San Antonio Spurs (22-36, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (18-39, 14th in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio faces Oklahoma City in Western Conference action Wednesday.

The Thunder have gone 13-23 against Western Conference teams. Oklahoma City has the NBA’s worst offense averaging only 101.1 points per game.

The Spurs are 13-20 against Western Conference opponents. San Antonio is eighth in the NBA scoring 111.8 points per game while shooting 46.6%.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Spurs won 118-96 in the last meeting on Jan. 20. Dejounte Murray led the Spurs with 23 points, and Aaron Wiggins led the Thunder with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is scoring 22.7 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Thunder. Luguentz Dort is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

Murray is averaging 20 points, 8.3 rebounds, 9.4 assists and 2.1 steals for the Spurs. Keldon Johnson is averaging 18.6 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 46.6% over the past 10 games for San Antonio.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 4-6, averaging 103.8 points, 47.2 rebounds, 23.6 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.0 points per game.

Spurs: 4-6, averaging 115.8 points, 40.1 rebounds, 29.4 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.7 points.

INJURIES: Thunder: Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: out (foot), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: out (ankle), Mike Muscala: out (ankle), Luguentz Dort: out (shoulder).

Spurs: Goran Dragic: out (not with team).

