How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs Game Online on November 30, 2022: TV Channels, Streaming, & Start Time

On Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the Oklahoma City Thunder face the San Antonio Spurs. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, Bally Sports Oklahoma, and Fox Sports Oklahoma, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs

In Oklahoma City and San Antonio the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Oklahoma City Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Oklahoma City Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Bally Sports+ and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Game Preview: San Antonio takes on Oklahoma City on 8-game slide

San Antonio Spurs (6-15, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (8-13, 12th in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio is looking to stop its eight-game slide with a victory over Oklahoma City.

The Thunder are 3-8 in conference matchups. Oklahoma City ranks eighth in the league with 44.4 rebounds led by Josh Giddey averaging 7.1.

The Spurs are 2-13 against conference opponents. San Antonio is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luguentz Dort is shooting 30.6% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Thunder, while averaging 13.7 points. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is shooting 50.6% and averaging 29.5 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

Keldon Johnson is shooting 40.4% and averaging 20.4 points for the Spurs. Devin Vassell is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 4-6, averaging 120.4 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.7 points per game.

Spurs: 1-9, averaging 108.1 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.5 points.

INJURIES: Thunder: Chet Holmgren: out for season (foot), Mike Muscala: out (pinky).

Spurs: Jakob Poeltl: day to day (quad), Jeremy Sochan: day to day (quad), Josh Richardson: day to day (ankle), Blake Wesley: out (knee), Keita Bates-Diop: day to day (ankle).