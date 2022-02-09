How to Watch Toronto Raptors vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Game Live Online on February 9, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the Oklahoma City Thunder face the Toronto Raptors. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Oklahoma and Fox Sports Oklahoma, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Toronto Raptors

Toronto Raptors vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Game Preview: Toronto faces Oklahoma City, aims for 4th straight road win

Toronto Raptors (29-23, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (17-36, 14th in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto will try to keep its three-game road win streak alive when the Raptors face Oklahoma City.

The Thunder are 9-17 on their home court. Oklahoma City ranks fourth in the Western Conference with 35.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Josh Giddey averaging 5.8.

The Raptors are 13-11 on the road. Toronto is second in the Eastern Conference with 15.4 fast break points per game led by Pascal Siakam averaging 3.1.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Thunder won the last matchup 110-109 on Dec. 9, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scoring 26 points points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Giddey is averaging 12.1 points, 7.6 rebounds and 6.2 assists for the Thunder. Luguentz Dort is averaging 18.7 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

Fred VanVleet is scoring 21.6 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Raptors. Gary Trent Jr. is averaging 24.6 points and 2.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 3-7, averaging 101.6 points, 46.8 rebounds, 21.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.8 points per game.

Raptors: 8-2, averaging 115.2 points, 45.2 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 9.6 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.4 points.

INJURIES: Thunder: Luguentz Dort: day to day (face), Isaiah Roby: out (ankle), Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: out (foot), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: out (ankle), Aaron Wiggins: out (ankle), Mike Muscala: out (ankle).

Raptors: Goran Dragic: out (personal).