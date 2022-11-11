How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Toronto Raptors Game Online on November 11, 2022: TV Channels, Streaming, & Start Time

On Friday, November 11, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the Oklahoma City Thunder face the Toronto Raptors. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Oklahoma and Fox Sports Oklahoma, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Toronto Raptors

Can you stream Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Toronto Raptors on NBA League Pass?

Toronto Raptors vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Game Preview: Raptors to visit Thunder Friday

Toronto Raptors (7-5, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (4-7, 13th in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Oklahoma City Thunder take on the Toronto Raptors.

Oklahoma City finished 24-58 overall last season while going 12-29 at home. The Thunder gave up 111.8 points per game while committing 18.3 fouls last season.

Toronto finished 48-34 overall a season ago while going 24-17 on the road. The Raptors allowed opponents to score 107.1 points per game and shoot 46.2% from the field last season.

INJURIES: Thunder: Chet Holmgren: out for season (foot).

Raptors: Pascal Siakam: out (adductor), Khem Birch: out (knee).