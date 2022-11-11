How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Toronto Raptors Game Online on November 11, 2022: TV Channels, Streaming, & Start Time
On Friday, November 11, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the Oklahoma City Thunder face the Toronto Raptors. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Oklahoma and Fox Sports Oklahoma, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
In Oklahoma City the game is streaming on Bally Sports Oklahoma, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+.
Can you stream Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Toronto Raptors on NBA League Pass?
If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Toronto Raptors. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.
You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
All Live TV Streaming Services
Toronto Raptors vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Game Preview: Raptors to visit Thunder Friday
Toronto Raptors (7-5, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (4-7, 13th in the Western Conference)
Oklahoma City; Friday, 8 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: The Oklahoma City Thunder take on the Toronto Raptors.
Oklahoma City finished 24-58 overall last season while going 12-29 at home. The Thunder gave up 111.8 points per game while committing 18.3 fouls last season.
Toronto finished 48-34 overall a season ago while going 24-17 on the road. The Raptors allowed opponents to score 107.1 points per game and shoot 46.2% from the field last season.
INJURIES: Thunder: Chet Holmgren: out for season (foot).
Raptors: Pascal Siakam: out (adductor), Khem Birch: out (knee).