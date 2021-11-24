How to Watch Utah Jazz vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Game Live Online on November 24, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST, the Oklahoma City Thunder face the Utah Jazz. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports Oklahoma, and Fox Sports Oklahoma, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Utah Jazz

In Oklahoma City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Oklahoma, which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Oklahoma, this is your only option to stream Oklahoma City Thunder games all year long.

In Salt Lake City, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Utah Jazz games all year long.

Can you stream Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Utah Jazz on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Utah Jazz. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

Utah Jazz vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Game Preview: Oklahoma City takes on Utah, seeks to break 3-game slide

By The Associated Press

Utah Jazz (11-6, third in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (6-11, 11th in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City heads into the matchup against Utah after losing three straight games.

The Thunder are 6-5 in Western Conference games. Oklahoma City has a 2-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Jazz are 2-0 against the rest of their division. Utah is sixth in the Western Conference shooting 34.3% from deep. Rudy Gay paces the Jazz shooting 50% from 3-point range.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Jazz won the last matchup on Oct. 21. Bojan Bogdanovic scored 22 points to help lead the Jazz to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 20.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Thunder. Luguentz Dort is averaging 19.4 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

Donovan Mitchell is shooting 32.2% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Jazz, while averaging 24 points, 4.9 assists and 1.9 steals. Bogdanovic is averaging 17.2 points over the past 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 5-5, averaging 100.1 points, 51.4 rebounds, 20.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.3 points per game.

Jazz: 5-5, averaging 112.6 points, 44.6 rebounds, 25.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.5 points.

INJURIES: Thunder: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: out (ankle).

Jazz: None listed.