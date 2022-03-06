How to Watch Utah Jazz vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Game Live Online on March 6, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, March 6, 2022 at 6:00 PM EST, the Oklahoma City Thunder face the Utah Jazz. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports Oklahoma, and Fox Sports Oklahoma, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Utah Jazz

In Oklahoma City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Oklahoma, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Oklahoma, this is your only option to stream Oklahoma City Thunder games all year long.

In Salt Lake City, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Utah Jazz games all year long.

Can you stream Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Utah Jazz on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Utah Jazz. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Utah Jazz vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Game Preview: Oklahoma City hosts Utah, aims to break home losing streak

Utah Jazz (39-23, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (20-43, 14th in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City aims to end its six-game home skid with a victory over Utah.

The Thunder are 14-27 against conference opponents. Oklahoma City is last in the Western Conference with 21.6 assists per game led by Josh Giddey averaging 6.4.

The Jazz have gone 25-13 against Western Conference opponents. Utah ranks third in the Western Conference shooting 36.1% from deep. Royce O’Neale leads the Jazz shooting 41.6% from 3-point range.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Jazz won the last matchup 110-104 on Nov. 25. Jordan Clarkson scored 20 points to help lead the Jazz to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Giddey is averaging 12.5 points, 7.8 rebounds and 6.4 assists for the Thunder. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 33.4 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

Donovan Mitchell is averaging 25.9 points, 5.2 assists and 1.6 steals for the Jazz. Bojan Bogdanovic is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 3-7, averaging 108.2 points, 45.9 rebounds, 24.0 assists, 9.3 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.5 points per game.

Jazz: 8-2, averaging 115.3 points, 48.1 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.1 points.

INJURIES: Thunder: Josh Giddey: out (hip), Ty Jerome: out (hip), Kenrich Williams: out (knee), Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: out (foot), Derrick Favors: out (back), Mike Muscala: out (ankle), Aaron Wiggins: out (ankle), Luguentz Dort: out (shoulder).

Jazz: Jared Butler: day to day (ankle).