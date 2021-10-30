 Skip to Content
How to Watch Kansas vs. Oklahoma State Live for Free Online on October 30, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, October 30, 2021 at 7:00 PM EDT, the #15 Oklahoma State Cowboys face the Kansas Jayhawks from Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, OK. The game is airing exclusively on FS1 (Fox Sports 1), which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Oklahoma State Cowboys vs. Kansas Jayhawks

The Oklahoma State vs. Kansas game will be streaming on FS1 (Fox Sports 1), which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream FS1 (Fox Sports 1) on Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Oklahoma State vs. Kansas on fuboTV?

You can watch the Oklahoma State vs. Kansas game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Oklahoma State vs. Kansas on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Oklahoma State vs. Kansas game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Oklahoma State vs. Kansas on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Oklahoma State vs. Kansas game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Oklahoma State vs. Kansas on Sling TV?

You can watch the Oklahoma State vs. Kansas game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get $25 OFF Your First Month of Service. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Oklahoma State vs. Kansas on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Oklahoma State vs. Kansas game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Oklahoma State vs. Kansas on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer FS1 (Fox Sports 1) so you won’t be able to stream the Oklahoma State vs. Kansas game.

Can you stream Oklahoma State vs. Kansas on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer FS1 (Fox Sports 1) so you won’t be able to stream the Oklahoma State vs. Kansas game.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialGet $25 OFFSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
FS1 (Fox Sports 1)--

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: FS1 (Fox Sports 1) + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: FS1 (Fox Sports 1) + 34 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: FS1 (Fox Sports 1) + 24 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: FS1 (Fox Sports 1) + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: FS1 (Fox Sports 1) + 31 Top Cable Channels

Oklahoma State vs. Kansas Live Stream

Kansas vs. Oklahoma State Game Preview: No. 15 Oklahoma State looks to bounce back from first loss

By The Associated Press

Kansas (1-6, 0-4 Big 12) at No. 15 Oklahoma State (6-1, 3-1), Saturday at 7 p.m. EDT (FS1).

Line: Oklahoma State by 30 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Oklahoma State 40-29-2.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

No. 15 Oklahoma State is looking to bounce back from its first loss of the season last week at Iowa State, a 24-21 defeat that essentially ended when a fourth-down running play ended up inches short in the final two minutes. Kansas is seeking to gain momentum from a valiant effort last week that saw them nearly upset No. 4 Oklahoma, a game in which they led 10-0 at halftime and 17-14 entering the fourth quarter.

KEY MATCHUP

Oklahoma State’s defense, which tops the Big 12 in multiple categories, against a Kansas offense that scored a season-high 23 points last week. The Cowboys, who are allowing an average of 20.1 points per game, rank 19th in the nation in total defense (316.7 yards per game), while sitting 12th in both rushing defense (94.3 yards per game) and third-down conversion defense (.304). Kansas has scored just 17.6 points per game, ranking 123rd in the nation.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Kansas: RB Devin Neal. The true freshman rushed for 100 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries last week against Oklahoma, and has 344 yards on 70 carries over the last four games. Neal leads the Jayhawks with 481 rushing yards and four touchdowns.

Oklahoma State: RB Jaylen Warren. He leads Oklahoma State with 781 yards rushing with his 111.6 yards per game ranking 11th in the nation. The senior transfer from Utah State has averaged 147 yards in the five contests since he became the Cowboys’ starting running back, going over 100 in four of those outings.

FACTS & FIGURES

Oklahoma State has won 11 straight against Kansas and is 16-1 in the last 17 meetings, with the Jayhawks’ last win coming in 2007 in Stillwater. … Kansas ranks 11th in the country in fewest penalty yards per game at 39.14. … Saturday is homecoming in Stillwater and Oklahoma State has won four of their past five and 10 of their past 13 on homecoming. … After totaling just 16 total offensive plays last season that went for 20 or more yards, Kansas already has 25 in seven games.

