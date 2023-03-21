How to Watch North Texas vs. Oklahoma State NCAA NIT Quarterfinal Game Live Online on March 21, 2023: Streaming/TV Channels

Some of the best teams in the NIT go against each other tonight (March 21, 2023) at 7:00 PM EDT. The Oklahoma State Cowboys face the North Texas Mean Green from Gallagher-Iba Arena. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Oklahoma State Cowboys vs. North Texas Mean Green NIT Quarterfinal Game

When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM EDT

TV: ESPN

Stream: Watch with subscription to Hulu Live TV

The Oklahoma State vs. North Texas game will be streaming on ESPN, which is available with a few different streaming services. You can stream ESPN on Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Fubo, Sling, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Oklahoma State vs. North Texas on Hulu Live TV?

You betcha. The Oklahoma State vs. North Texas NIT game is on ESPN with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network along with all the content on Hulu and Disney+.

The good thing about Hulu Live TV is that it comes with Unlimited DVR and two users can stream at the same time. It’s also the only live streaming service that is compatible with gaming devices, such as Nintendo, Playstation, and Xbox. That’s why we’ve put Hulu as our top pick: because no other live TV streaming service offers as much content and compatibility as they do at that price.

Can you stream Oklahoma State vs. North Texas on DIRECTV STREAM?

If you feel like going a more expensive route that will give you a whole lot more, you can watch the Oklahoma State vs. North Texas game on ESPN with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM + $10 OFF Your First 3 Months of Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network. DIRECTV STREAM has the most channels (local and national) compared to any other service.

Can you stream Oklahoma State vs. North Texas on Fubo?

Fubo is another alternative that offers a free trial. You can watch the Oklahoma State vs. North Texas NIT Quarterfinal game on ESPN with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Oklahoma State vs. North Texas on Sling TV?

On the budget side, you can watch the Oklahoma State vs. North Texas game on ESPN with a subscription to Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get 50% OFF Your First Month which brings it to just $20. Not bad if all you are looking for is to watch this game. Sling does not carry CBS and only has rights to ABC in five markets, so they won’t give you everything you need for college basketball.

Can you stream Oklahoma State vs. North Texas on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Oklahoma State vs. North Texas game on ESPN with YouTube TV, but they just raised their prices, making it the last on our list.

Can you stream Oklahoma State vs. North Texas on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer ESPN so you won’t be able to stream the Oklahoma State vs. North Texas game.

All Live TV Streaming Services