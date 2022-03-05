How to Watch Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma State Game Live Online on March 5, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 3:00 PM EST, the Oklahoma State Cowboys face the #12 Texas Tech Red Raiders from Gallagher-Iba Arena. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN+.

When: Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 3:00 PM EST

TV: ESPN+

Stream: Watch with Subscription to ESPN+

The Oklahoma State vs. Texas Tech game will be streaming on ESPN+.

Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma State Game Preview: Warren and No. 12 Texas Tech host Oklahoma State

Texas Tech Red Raiders (23-7, 12-5 Big 12) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (14-15, 7-10 Big 12)

Stillwater, Oklahoma; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Texas Tech visits the Oklahoma State Cowboys after Davion Warren scored 23 points in Texas Tech’s 73-68 win against the Kansas State Wildcats.

The Cowboys have gone 9-6 in home games. Oklahoma State averages 68.9 points and has outscored opponents by 2.7 points per game.

The Red Raiders are 12-5 in Big 12 play. Texas Tech ranks second in the Big 12 with 24.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Kevin McCullar averaging 4.0.

The teams square off for the second time this season in Big 12 play. Texas Tech won the last matchup 78-57 on Jan. 14. Kevin Obanor scored 17 points to help lead the Red Raiders to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keylan Boone is shooting 32.7% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowboys, while averaging 6.1 points. Avery Anderson III is shooting 41.1% and averaging 8.5 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma State.

Bryson Williams is averaging 14.1 points for the Red Raiders. Warren is averaging 6.5 points over the last 10 games for Texas Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 4-6, averaging 59.9 points, 36.7 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 7.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.0 points per game.

Red Raiders: 8-2, averaging 67.6 points, 30.4 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 52.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.2 points.