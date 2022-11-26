 Skip to Content
How to Watch West Virginia vs. Oklahoma State Game Live Online on November 26, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, November 26, 2022 at 12:00 PM EST, the #22 Oklahoma State Cowboys face the West Virginia Mountaineers from Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, OK. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Oklahoma State Cowboys vs. West Virginia Mountaineers

The Oklahoma State vs. West Virginia game will be streaming on ESPN, which is available with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF). You can also stream ESPN on DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Oklahoma State vs. West Virginia on Sling TV?

You can watch the Oklahoma State vs. West Virginia game on ESPN with Sling TV's Orange Plan. You can get 50% OFF your First Month for a limited time. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Oklahoma State vs. West Virginia on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Oklahoma State vs. West Virginia game on ESPN with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM + $10 OFF Your First 3 Months of Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Oklahoma State vs. West Virginia on fuboTV?

You can watch the Oklahoma State vs. West Virginia game on ESPN with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Oklahoma State vs. West Virginia on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Oklahoma State vs. West Virginia game on ESPN with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Oklahoma State vs. West Virginia on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Oklahoma State vs. West Virginia game on ESPN with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Oklahoma State vs. West Virginia on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer a simulcast of college football games that air on ESPN so you won’t be able to stream the Oklahoma State vs. West Virginia game on the streaming service.

West Virginia vs. Oklahoma State Game Preview: Oklahoma St. faces W. Virginia after loss to rival Oklahoma

West Virginia (4-7, 2-6 Big 12) at Oklahoma State (7-4, 4-4), Saturday, 12 p.m. EST (ESPN2)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK COLLEGE LINE: Oklahoma State by 8 1/2.

Series record: Oklahoma State leads 9-4.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Oklahoma State looks to bounce back from a loss to rival Oklahoma. The Cowboys fell behind 28-0 against the Sooners, then dominated the final three quarters before losing 28-13. Oklahoma State opened the season with high hopes after a 5-0 start. Now, the Cowboys are out of the running for the Big 12 title and hopes to build momentum heading into bowl season. West Virginia coach Neal Brown is struggling and just needs to get a win. His Mountaineers have dropped four of five.

KEY MATCHUP

Oklahoma State QB Spencer Sanders vs. West Virginia secondary. Sanders is second in the Big 12 with 264.2 yards passing per game. West Virginia is ninth out of 10 Big 12 teams, allowing 270.4 yards passing per game.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Oklahoma State: S Jason Taylor II. He’s all over the field, all the time. Against Oklahoma, he intercepted a pass and recovered a fumble. He leads the Big 12 in solo tackles and ranks fourth nationally with five interceptions.

West Virginia: WR Sam James. He has 44 catches for 726 yards and six touchdowns this season. He ranks No. 5 in career receptions at West Virginia with 188 and needs four to pass David Saunders for fourth place. He is No. 8 in career yards receiving at West Virginia with 2,212.

FACTS & FIGURES

Sanders threw four interceptions in a 28-13 loss to Oklahoma last week. … Oklahoma State has won the past seven games against the Mountaineers. … Oklahoma State ranks 15th nationally in tackles for loss. … West Virginia WR Sam James has 44 catches for 726 yards and six touchdowns. … West Virginia WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton has 60 catches for 653 yards and seven touchdowns this season. His 5.5 receptions per game rank second in the Big 12.

