How to Watch Oklahoma vs. Arkansas State 2023 College Football Game Live Without Cable

The No. 20 Oklahoma Sooners will face off against the Arkansas State Red Wolves from Memorial Stadium in Norman, Oklahoma as they open their final season as a member of the Big 12 Conference before departing for the SEC next season. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Oklahoma Sooners vs. Arkansas State Red Wolves

When: Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023 at 12 noon ET

TV: ESPN

Stream: Watch with 50% off subscription to Sling TV.

Watch Oklahoma vs. Arkansas State Get 50% Off sling.com/college-football Sling is just $20 for your first month and is the cheapest option to watch live college football games

The Oklahoma vs. Arkansas State game will be streaming on ESPN, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream ESPN on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Oklahoma vs. Arkansas State on Sling TV?

You can watch the Oklahoma vs. Arkansas State game on ESPN with a subscription to Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get 50% off your first month of any plan that the live TV streaming service offers. Without the deal, the Sling Blue package (which includes ABC, Fox, NBC, and other major sports carriers) costs $40 per month, but you can subscribe for just $20 for the first month. Likewise, the Orange plan runs $40 but includes ESPN, TBS, and TNT, but you can get it for 50% off for one month.

But, wait, there’s more! If you can’t live without all of the channels from both of Sling’s plans, you can get Orange and Blue for just $27.50 for the first month, half off the normal $55. If you go with the combo plan, you will get all of the channels mentioned above as well as ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Oklahoma vs. Arkansas State on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Oklahoma vs. Arkansas State game on ESPN with a five-day free trial of DIRECTV STREAM and then $10 off your first three months of the streamer's Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, and SEC Network.

DIRECTV is currently locked into a retransmission fee dispute with local station owner Nexstar, so some local affiliates, are currently blacked out on the service.

5-Day Free Trial $74.99+ / month directv.com/stream Save $30 Over Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Oklahoma vs. Arkansas State on Fubo?

You can watch the Oklahoma vs. Arkansas State game on ESPN with a at least a one-day free trial of Fubo. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Oklahoma vs. Arkansas State on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Oklahoma vs. Arkansas State game on ESPN with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($18 value)

Can you stream Oklahoma vs. Arkansas State on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Oklahoma vs. Arkansas State game on ESPN with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Oklahoma vs. Arkansas State on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer a simulcast of college football games that air on ESPN so you won’t be able to stream the Oklahoma vs. Arkansas State game on the streaming service.

