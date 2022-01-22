How to Watch Baylor vs. Oklahoma Game Live Online on January 22, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, January 22, 2022 at 3:00 PM EST, the Oklahoma Sooners face the #1 Baylor Bears from Lloyd Noble Center. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN+.

Oklahoma Sooners vs. Baylor Bears

When: Saturday, January 22, 2022 at 3:00 PM EST

TV: ESPN+

Stream: Watch with Subscription to ESPN+

The Oklahoma vs. Baylor game will be streaming on ESPN+.

Baylor vs. Oklahoma Game Preview: Oklahoma hosts No. 5 Baylor after Cryer's 25-point outing

Baylor Bears (16-2, 4-2 Big 12) at Oklahoma Sooners (12-6, 2-4 Big 12)

Norman, Oklahoma; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Baylor visits the Oklahoma Sooners after LJ Cryer scored 25 points in Baylor’s 77-68 victory against the West Virginia Mountaineers.

The Sooners are 8-2 in home games. Oklahoma is fourth in the Big 12 scoring 71.9 points while shooting 49.5% from the field.

The Bears are 4-2 against Big 12 opponents. Baylor scores 79.7 points while outscoring opponents by 19.4 points per game.

The teams play for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Bears won the last matchup on Jan. 5. James Akinjo scored 27 points to help lead the Bears to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Hill is averaging 9.8 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Sooners. Umoja Gibson is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Oklahoma.

Akinjo is shooting 43.4% and averaging 13.9 points for the Bears. Adam Flagler is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games for Baylor.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sooners: 5-5, averaging 69.0 points, 29.1 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points per game.

Bears: 8-2, averaging 76.3 points, 32.7 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points.