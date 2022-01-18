 Skip to Content
How to Watch Kansas vs. Oklahoma Game Live Online on January 18, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Oklahoma Sooners face the #9 Kansas Jayhawks from Lloyd Noble Center. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Oklahoma Sooners vs. Kansas Jayhawks

The Oklahoma vs. Kansas game will be streaming on ESPN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream ESPN on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Oklahoma vs. Kansas on fuboTV?

You can watch the Oklahoma vs. Kansas game on ESPN with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Oklahoma vs. Kansas on Sling TV?

You can watch the Oklahoma vs. Kansas game on ESPN with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Oklahoma vs. Kansas on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Oklahoma vs. Kansas game on ESPN with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Oklahoma vs. Kansas on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Oklahoma vs. Kansas game on ESPN with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Oklahoma vs. Kansas on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Oklahoma vs. Kansas game on ESPN with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Oklahoma vs. Kansas on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer ESPN so you won’t be able to stream the Oklahoma vs. Kansas game.

Can you stream Oklahoma vs. Kansas on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer ESPN so you won’t be able to stream the Oklahoma vs. Kansas game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 26 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: ESPN + 15 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 33 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

Kansas vs. Oklahoma Game Preview: Wilson leads No. 9 Kansas against Oklahoma after 23-point performance

Kansas Jayhawks (14-2, 3-1 Big 12) at Oklahoma Sooners (12-5, 2-3 Big 12)

Norman, Oklahoma; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Kansas visits the Oklahoma Sooners after Jalen Wilson scored 23 points in Kansas’ 85-59 victory against the West Virginia Mountaineers.

The Sooners are 8-1 on their home court. Oklahoma averages 72.4 points while outscoring opponents by 10.3 points per game.

The Jayhawks are 3-1 in Big 12 play. Kansas is 11-0 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Umoja Gibson is scoring 12.5 points per game and averaging 2.1 rebounds for the Sooners. Elijah Harkless is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Oklahoma.

Ochai Agbaji is averaging 20.6 points for the Jayhawks. Christian Braun is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games for Kansas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sooners: 6-4, averaging 70.0 points, 29.1 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points per game.

Jayhawks: 9-1, averaging 80.7 points, 35.1 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points.

