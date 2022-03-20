How to Watch St. Bonaventure vs. Oklahoma Game Live Online on March 20, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, March 20, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the Oklahoma Sooners face the St. Bonaventure Bonnies from Lloyd Noble Center. The game is airing exclusively on ESPNU, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Oklahoma Sooners vs. St. Bonaventure Bonnies

When: Sunday, March 20, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT

TV: ESPNU

St. Bonaventure vs. Oklahoma Game Preview: Oklahoma squares off against Saint Bonaventure in NIT matchup

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (21-9, 12-5 A-10) at Oklahoma Sooners (19-15, 7-11 Big 12)

Sunday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Oklahoma Sooners and Saint Bonaventure Bonnies meet in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Sooners are 7-11 against Big 12 opponents. Oklahoma is 9-5 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 14.0 turnovers per game.

The Bonnies’ record in A-10 play is 12-5. Saint Bonaventure ranks third in the A-10 scoring 33.6 points per game in the paint led by Osun Osunniyi averaging 9.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Umoja Gibson is averaging 12.9 points for the Sooners. Jordan Goldwire is averaging 8.3 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma.

Kyle Lofton is averaging 12.9 points, 5.8 assists and 2.1 steals for the Bonnies. Jalen Adaway is averaging 11.6 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 45.9% over the past 10 games for Saint Bonaventure.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sooners: 5-5, averaging 72.6 points, 32.5 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.

Bonnies: 8-2, averaging 66.3 points, 24.7 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points.