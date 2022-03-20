 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch St. Bonaventure vs. Oklahoma Game Live Online on March 20, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, March 20, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the Oklahoma Sooners face the St. Bonaventure Bonnies from Lloyd Noble Center. The game is airing exclusively on ESPNU, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Oklahoma Sooners vs. St. Bonaventure Bonnies

The Oklahoma vs. St. Bonaventure game will be streaming on ESPNU, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream ESPNU on fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Oklahoma vs. St. Bonaventure on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Oklahoma vs. St. Bonaventure game on ESPNU with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Oklahoma vs. St. Bonaventure on fuboTV?

You can watch the Oklahoma vs. St. Bonaventure game on ESPNU with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Oklahoma vs. St. Bonaventure on Sling TV?

You can watch the Oklahoma vs. St. Bonaventure game on ESPNU with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Oklahoma vs. St. Bonaventure on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Oklahoma vs. St. Bonaventure game on ESPNU with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Oklahoma vs. St. Bonaventure on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Oklahoma vs. St. Bonaventure game on ESPNU with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Oklahoma vs. St. Bonaventure on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer ESPNU so you won’t be able to stream the Oklahoma vs. St. Bonaventure game.

Can you stream Oklahoma vs. St. Bonaventure on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer ESPNU so you won’t be able to stream the Oklahoma vs. St. Bonaventure game.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree TrialFree TrialSign Up
$69.99$64.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
ESPNU≥ $89.99^
$8		-^
$11		-

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99

Add-on: $8 fubo Extra
Includes: ESPNU

Sling TV

Price: $35

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: ESPNU

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: ESPNU + 35 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPNU + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPNU + 32 Top Cable Channels

St. Bonaventure vs. Oklahoma Game Preview: Oklahoma squares off against Saint Bonaventure in NIT matchup

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (21-9, 12-5 A-10) at Oklahoma Sooners (19-15, 7-11 Big 12)

Sunday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Oklahoma Sooners and Saint Bonaventure Bonnies meet in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Sooners are 7-11 against Big 12 opponents. Oklahoma is 9-5 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 14.0 turnovers per game.

The Bonnies’ record in A-10 play is 12-5. Saint Bonaventure ranks third in the A-10 scoring 33.6 points per game in the paint led by Osun Osunniyi averaging 9.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Umoja Gibson is averaging 12.9 points for the Sooners. Jordan Goldwire is averaging 8.3 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma.

Kyle Lofton is averaging 12.9 points, 5.8 assists and 2.1 steals for the Bonnies. Jalen Adaway is averaging 11.6 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 45.9% over the past 10 games for Saint Bonaventure.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sooners: 5-5, averaging 72.6 points, 32.5 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.

Bonnies: 8-2, averaging 66.3 points, 24.7 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.