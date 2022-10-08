 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Texas vs. Oklahoma Live Online on October 8, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, October 8, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT, the Oklahoma Sooners face the Texas Longhorns from Cotton Bowl in Dallas, TX. The game is airing exclusively on ABC and ESPN3, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Oklahoma Sooners vs. Texas Longhorns

The Oklahoma vs. Texas game will be streaming on ABC and ESPN3, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream ABC/ESPN3 on Sling TV, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Oklahoma vs. Texas on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Oklahoma vs. Texas game on ABC and ESPN3 with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM + $10 OFF Your First 5 Months of Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Oklahoma vs. Texas on Sling TV?

You can watch the Oklahoma vs. Texas game on ESPN3 with Sling TV's Orange Plan, which will simulcast the ABC coverage. You can get 50% OFF your First Month for a limited time. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Oklahoma vs. Texas on fuboTV?

You can watch the Oklahoma vs. Texas game on ABC and ESPN3 with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Oklahoma vs. Texas on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Oklahoma vs. Texas game on ABC and ESPN3 with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Oklahoma vs. Texas on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Oklahoma vs. Texas game on ABC and ESPN3 with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Oklahoma vs. Texas on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer a simulcast of college football games that air on ABC or ESPN3 so you won’t be able to stream the Oklahoma vs. Texas game on the streaming service.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
ABC---
ESPN3--

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: ABC and ESPN3 + 34 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ABC and ESPN3 + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ABC and ESPN3 + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ABC and ESPN3 + 32 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: ESPN3 + 16 Top Cable Channels

Texas vs. Oklahoma Game Preview: Struggling Oklahoma limps into rivalry game with Texas

Texas (3-2, 1-1 Big 12) vs Oklahoma (3-2, 0-2) in Dallas, Saturday, noon ET (ABC)

Line: Texas by 7 according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series: Texas leads 60-52-5.

WHAT’S AT STAKE

Oklahoma, the long dominant power in the Big 12, is desperate to avoid an 0-3 start in league play in coach Brent Venables’ first season and the Sooners look in disarray after two straight losses. Texas can climb back in the thick of the conference title chase with a win that would snap a four-game skid against its longtime rival.

KEY MATCHUP

Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy vs. the Oklahoma secondary. Worthy ate up the Sooners last season with 261 yards and two touchdowns and is now just hitting his stride in 2022, with two touchdowns a week ago against West Virginia. Oklahoma’s corners and safeties were caught far out of position on several TCU touchdowns last week. Lose track of Worthy and he will score a lot again.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Oklahoma: WR Marvin Mims. Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel might miss the game with a concussion, and Davis Beville, General Booty or Nick Evers could all see action. Whoever gets the call has a prime target in Mims. He has 22 catches for 438 yards and three touchdowns this season. He had five catches for 136 yards and two scores last season against Texas.

Texas: Freshman QB Quinn Ewers. He’s expected to return after missing three and a half games with a clavicle injury. Ewers has a slingshot arm that makes the deep throws look effortless. But he also hasn’t played in a month, and he’s never played in the circus of the Cotton Bowl during the State Fair.

FACTS & FIGURES

This is the first time since 1998 that neither team is ranked in this matchup … The Sooners have won three straight in the regular-season series and four straight overall against the Longhorns. Oklahoma won 55-48 last year — rallying from a 28-7 deficit — and 53-45 in overtime the year before.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.