How to Watch Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma Live for Free Online on October 30, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Saturday, October 30, 2021 at 3:30 PM EDT, the #4 Oklahoma Sooners face the Texas Tech Red Raiders from Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, OK. The game is airing exclusively on ABC, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Oklahoma Sooners vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders

When: Saturday, October 30, 2021 at 3:30 PM EDT

TV: ABC

The Oklahoma vs. Texas Tech game will be streaming on ABC.

Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma Game Preview: No. 4 Oklahoma looks to keep win streak alive vs. Texas Tech

By The Associated Press

Texas Tech (5-3, 2-3 Big 12) at No. 4 Oklahoma (8-0, 5-0), Saturday at 3:30 p.m. EDT (ABC).

Line: Oklahoma by 19 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Oklahoma leads 22-6.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Oklahoma dropped from No. 3 to No. 4 in The Associated Press Top 25 poll after a close call against Kansas last week. They need a convincing win, especially with the first College Football Playoff rankings set to be released next week. Even with several close calls this season, Oklahoma is on a 16-game win streak. Texas Tech could get a big win for Sonny Cumbie in his first game as interim coach. The Red Raiders fired coach Matt Wells on Monday.

KEY MATCHUP

Texas Tech’s run defense vs. Oklahoma RB Kennedy Brooks. Tech has held five of its eight opponents under 100 yards rushing, but TCU gouged the Red Raiders for 394 yards on the ground earlier this month. Brooks has averaged 149.7 yards rushing in his past three games.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Texas Tech: RB SaRodorick Thompson. He has eight rushing touchdowns and has found the end zone two or more times in three of the last four games. He is tied for seventh all-time in Texas Tech history with 31 career rushing touchdowns.

Oklahoma: QB Caleb Williams. Since taking over for Spencer Rattler during the Texas game, he has completed 72% of his passes for 685 yards and eight touchdowns. His 192.6 passer rating is third best nationally during the three-game stretch. He also has rushed for 224 yards and three touchdowns on just 21 carries in those contests.

FACTS & FIGURES

It is the Sooners’ first 8-0 start since 2004. … Oklahoma has won nine straight against Texas Tech. … A victory over Oklahoma would give the Red Raiders three wins in the month of October for the first time since 2009. … The Sooners have scored at least 38 points in each of their last 11 games against the Red Raiders. It is tied for the longest streak against an opponent in school history.