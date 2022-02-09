How to Watch Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma Game Live Online on February 9, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST, the Oklahoma Sooners face the #14 Texas Tech Red Raiders from Lloyd Noble Center. The game is airing exclusively on ESPNU, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Oklahoma Sooners vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders

When: Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST

TV: ESPNU

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

The Oklahoma vs. Texas Tech game will be streaming on ESPNU, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream ESPNU on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Oklahoma vs. Texas Tech on fuboTV?

You can watch the Oklahoma vs. Texas Tech game on ESPNU with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Oklahoma vs. Texas Tech on Sling TV?

You can watch the Oklahoma vs. Texas Tech game on ESPNU with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Oklahoma vs. Texas Tech on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Oklahoma vs. Texas Tech game on ESPNU with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and SEC Network.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($14 value)

Can you stream Oklahoma vs. Texas Tech on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Oklahoma vs. Texas Tech game on ESPNU with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Oklahoma vs. Texas Tech on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Oklahoma vs. Texas Tech game on ESPNU with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Oklahoma vs. Texas Tech on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer ESPNU so you won’t be able to stream the Oklahoma vs. Texas Tech game.

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1-Month of Paramount+ For Free w/ Code: 1883

Can you stream Oklahoma vs. Texas Tech on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer ESPNU so you won’t be able to stream the Oklahoma vs. Texas Tech game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma Game Preview: Groves leads Oklahoma against No. 9 Texas Tech after 23-point game

Texas Tech Red Raiders (18-5, 7-3 Big 12) at Oklahoma Sooners (13-10, 3-7 Big 12)

Norman, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma plays the No. 9 Texas Tech Red Raiders after Tanner Groves scored 23 points in Oklahoma’s 64-55 loss to the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

The Sooners are 8-4 on their home court. Oklahoma averages 69.7 points and has outscored opponents by 5.7 points per game.

The Red Raiders are 7-3 in Big 12 play. Texas Tech ranks second in the Big 12 with 24.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Kevin McCullar averaging 3.9.

The Sooners and Red Raiders face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Hill is averaging 8.5 points and six rebounds for the Sooners. Groves is averaging 7.6 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma.

McCullar is averaging 9.4 points for the Red Raiders. Bryson Williams is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games for Texas Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sooners: 2-8, averaging 63.6 points, 26.8 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Red Raiders: 8-2, averaging 72.3 points, 32.5 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points.