How to Watch Central Arkansas vs. Ole Miss Live Online on September 10, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Saturday, September 10, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the #22 Ole Miss Rebels face the Central Arkansas Bears from Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, MS. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN+.

Ole Miss Rebels vs. Central Arkansas Bears

When: Saturday, September 10, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: Watch with Subscription to ESPN+

You can watch the Ole Miss vs. Central Arkansas game with a subscription to ESPN+ for $9.99 a month. Since it isn’t available on live TV, you won’t be able to watch it with DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, or YouTube TV. However, you can watch it with Hulu Live TV, which now includes ESPN+ with their $69.99 a month plan.

Get $20 OFF $69.99 / month hulu.com Get $20 OFF your first three months of Hulu + Live TV

If you’re looking to stream College Football games this season, ESPN+ will stream more than 500 games featuring teams from the SEC, Big 12, The American, ACC, C-USA, MAC and Sun Belt, and more. But, depending on what game you want to watch, we’re going to breakdown what you can and cannot stream with a subscription to ESPN+.

Live TV Streaming Option

Central Arkansas vs. Ole Miss Game Preview: No. 22 Mississippi to start Altmyer vs Central Arkansas,

By The Associated Press

Central Arkansas (0-1) at No. 22 Mississippi (1-0), Saturday, 7 p.m. ET (SEC Network+)

Line: No line, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Ole Miss 1-0 (2012 win was vacated by NCAA)

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Ole Miss plays a FCS team ahead of its first road trip and presumably stiffer competition, at Georgia Tech. It’s another chance for the Rebels to shake out their quarterback situation before bigger games. Central Arkansas is trying to improve on its 3-15 record against FBS teams since moving up to Division I in 2006 and beat a Southeastern Conference team for the first time in four tries.

KEY MATCHUP

The Central Arkansas defense has to try to slow down Zach Evans and the Ole Miss running game. The Rebels averaged six yards on 44 carries against Troy, racking up 266 yards and three touchdowns on the ground. Evans was the biggest star with 130 yards but freshman Quinshon Judkins ran for 87 and a touchdown and Ulysses Bentley IV could get more chances too.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Central Arkansas: RB Darius Hale opened the season with a 99-yard game. He rushed for 1,015 yards and 17 touchdowns as a freshman. Hale was runner-up for the Jerry Rice Award, given to the top FCS freshman.

Ole Miss: QB Luke Altmyer is set to get his starting turn after USC transfer Jaxson Dart got the nod in the first game. Altmyer attempted only two passes against Troy, completing one for 13 yards.

FACTS & FIGURES

The Rebels’ 10-game home winning streak is the longest in Oxford since winning 33 in a row from 1952-64. … Central Arkansas actually led 20-14 at halftime in these teams’ only other meeting, a decade ago. Ole Miss wound up winning 49-27, a victory later vacated for NCAA violations. … Ole Miss played 27 new players in the opener against Troy, including nine first-time starters. … Ole Miss LB Khari Coleman became only the third Rebel since 1999 to record five tackles for loss in a game. The Rebels scored touchdowns on all four trips inside Troy’s 20-yard line.