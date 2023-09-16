How to Watch Georgia Tech vs. Ole Miss 2023 Football Game Live Without Cable

On Saturday, Sept. 16, Lane Kiffin’s No. 20 Ole Miss Rebels will get one more non-conference tuneup in before diving head-first into the SEC schedule with back-to-back games against ranked opponents next week. Tonight, in The Grove, Ole Miss will host the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, who are looking for their first win against an FBS squad on the season. You can catch all of the action on SEC Network, which you can stream with a live TV streaming service.

How to Watch Ole Miss Rebels vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

When: Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Location: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium | 6 All American Drive, Oxford, MS 38655

Vaught-Hemingway Stadium | 6 All American Drive, Oxford, MS 38655 TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Stream: Watch with a 50% off subscription to Sling TV.

Watch Ole Miss vs. GT Get 50% Off sling.com/college-football Sling is just $20 for your first month and is the cheapest option to watch live college football games

What Streaming Services Can You Use to Stream the Ole Miss vs. Georgia Tech Game?

The Ole Miss vs. Georgia Tech game will be streaming on SEC Network, which is available with a 50% off subscription to Sling TV. You can also stream SEC Network on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, and YouTube TV.

How to Watch Ole Miss Rebels vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

How to Watch Ole Miss Rebels vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Can you stream Ole Miss vs. Georgia Tech on Sling TV?

Can you stream Ole Miss vs. Georgia Tech on Sling TV? Can you stream Ole Miss vs. Georgia Tech on DIRECTV STREAM?

Can you stream Ole Miss vs. Georgia Tech on DIRECTV STREAM? Can you stream Ole Miss vs. Georgia Tech on Fubo?

Can you stream Ole Miss vs. Georgia Tech on Fubo? Can you stream Ole Miss vs. Georgia Tech on Hulu Live TV?

Can you stream Ole Miss vs. Georgia Tech on Hulu Live TV? Can you stream Ole Miss vs. Georgia Tech on YouTube TV?

Can you stream Ole Miss vs. Georgia Tech on YouTube TV? Can you stream Ole Miss vs. Georgia Tech on ESPN+?

Can you stream Ole Miss vs. Georgia Tech on Sling TV?

You can watch the Ole Miss vs. Georgia Tech game on SEC Network with a subscription to Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get 50% off your first month of any plan that the live TV streaming service offers. Without the deal, the Sling Blue package (which includes ABC, Fox, NBC, and other major sports carriers) costs $40 per month, but you can subscribe for just $20 for the first month. Likewise, the Orange plan runs $40 but includes ESPN, TBS, and TNT, but you can get it for 50% off for one month.

But, wait, there’s more! If you can’t live without all of the channels from both of Sling’s plans, you can get Orange and Blue for just $27.50 for the first month, half off the normal $55. If you go with the combo plan, you will get all of the channels mentioned above as well as ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, ESPN, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Ole Miss vs. Georgia Tech on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Ole Miss vs. Georgia Tech game on SEC Network with a five-day free trial of DIRECTV STREAM and then $10 off your first three months of the streamer's Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPN, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, and SEC Network.

DIRECTV is currently locked into a retransmission fee dispute with local station owner Nexstar, so some local affiliates, are currently blacked out on the service.

5-Day Free Trial $74.99+ / month directv.com/stream Save $30 Over Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Ole Miss vs. Georgia Tech on Fubo?

You can watch the Ole Miss vs. Georgia Tech game on SEC Network with a at least a one-day free trial of Fubo. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Ole Miss vs. Georgia Tech on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Ole Miss vs. Georgia Tech game on SEC Network with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and ESPNU.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get $20 OFF your first three months of Hulu + Live TV plus the Disney Bundle Free

Can you stream Ole Miss vs. Georgia Tech on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Ole Miss vs. Georgia Tech game on SEC Network with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and ESPNU.

Can you stream Ole Miss vs. Georgia Tech on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer a simulcast of college football games that air on SEC Network so you won’t be able to stream the Ole Miss vs. Georgia Tech game on the streaming service.