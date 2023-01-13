 Skip to Content
How to Watch Olivia Dunne and the LSU Tigers Gymnastics Team vs. Kentucky Live Online Without Cable

Ben Bowman

Olivia Dunne is one of the most talked-about college sports stars today. Her rabid social media following has turned every gymnastics meet into a circus. If you’d like to tune in and see what all the hype is about, you have a lot of viewing options. You can watch ESPN2 with a subscription to Sling TV.

How to Watch Olivia Dunne and the LSU Tigers Gymnastics Team vs. Kentucky

About Olivia Dunne and the LSU Tigers Gymnastics Team vs. Kentucky

The LSU women’s gymnastics team is currently ranked #10 in the nation, while Kentucky is #12.

Dunne is a 5’6” junior from Hillsdale, New Jersey. She is one of the highest-paid NIL athletes with millions of followers on social media. Livvy became a millionaire at age 18, thanks to her sponsorship deals.

Her popularity vaulted LSU Gymnastics to a new season ticket record with over 7,400 tickets.

Can you watch Olivia Dunne and the LSU Tigers Gymnastics Team vs. Kentucky for free?

Sling TV does not offer a free trial, but you can watch ESPN2 as part of your subscription at no extra charge.

What devices can you use to stream Olivia Dunne and the LSU Tigers Gymnastics Team vs. Kentucky?

You can watch ESPN2 on Sling TV using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

Olivia Dunne and the LSU Tigers Gymnastics Team vs. Kentucky Trailer

