2020 Tokyo Olympics: How to Watch Olympic Rhythmic Gymnastics Live Online For Free
As we wrap up the Olympic contests, there’s still one more gymnastics event to go — rhythmic gymnastics. Here’s how to watch all the action live.
How to Watch U.S. Rhythmic Gymnastics Live at the Tokyo Olympics
When: Starts August 5 at 8 PM ET
TV: CNBC, NBC, USA, NBCSN / Peacock & NBC Sports App
Stream: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV or Free Tier of Peacock
If you want to watch the U.S. Rhythmic Gymnastics live, you’ll need to sign-up for Peacock or use your TV Everywhere credentials to unlock the NBC Sports App. You can get access to the NBC Sports App, with a subscription to a Live TV Streaming Service like Sling TV, which is available for 1-Month for just $10.
If you would prefer to watch the replays and can avoid the spoilers, you can catch the Rhythm Gymnastics Events on replay on NBC, USA, and NBCSN throughout the week. Several streaming services offer a free trial to watch NBC, but we recommend fuboTV so you can also get the other channels showing Olympic events.
How to Unlock NBC Sports App to Stream 2020 Olympics?
If you get access to NBC and their cable channels as part of your cable, satellite, or Live TV Streaming Service, you can watch the entire 2020 Tokyo Olympics using the NBC Sports App, NBC App, and NBCOlympics.com. In addition to being able to stream all Olympics events live, you can also watch them on-demand.
You can download the NBC and NBC Sports App on all major streaming platforms including Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, iOS, and Android. Once you do that, you can use your streaming or cable credentials to log in to the app and unlock free streaming.
If you don’t have cable or streaming credentials, you’ll get a one-time pass of 30 minutes, with 5 minutes of additional access per day.
- Go to NBCOlympics.com and Choose a Live Stream
- Select “Sign In with your Cable Provider” on the Right Side
- Search for your cable or streaming provider like Sling, Hulu, fuboTV, AT&T TV, or YouTube TV
- Sign-in with the credentials to your cable or streaming service account
U.S. Rhythmic Gymnastics Olympics TV Schedule
|Day
|Event
|Live?
|Time
|Where to watch
|Stream now
Thursday, August 5
Rhythmic Gymnastics Individual Qualifying
LIVE
8 PM ET - 12:15 AM ET
CNBC
|Stream with Free Trial
Friday, August 6
Rhythmic Gymnastics Individual Qualifying
Replay
1:45 PM ET - 5 PM ET
NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
Friday, August 6
Rhythmic Gymnastics Individual Qualifying
LIVE
9 PM ET - 12:30 AM ET
USA
|Stream with Free Trial
Friday, August 6
Rhythmic Gymnastics Individual Qualifying
Replay
3:30 AM ET - 7 AM ET
NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
Saturday, August 7
Rhythmic Gymnastics Individual Final
LIVE
1:30 PM ET - 6:00 PM ET
NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
Saturday, August 7
Rhythmic Gymnastics Individual Final
Replay
5 AM ET - 9:30 AM ET
USA
|Stream with Free Trial
Saturday, August 7
Rhythmic Gymnastics Group Final
LIVE
6 PM ET - 11:30 PM ET
USA
|Stream with Free Trial
Sunday, August 8
Rhythmic Gymnastics Group Final
Replay
6 PM ET - 11:30 PM ET
NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
How to Stream Olympic Rhythm Gymnastics for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android
There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the Olympic Rhythm Gymnastics using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.
AT&T TV
fuboTV
Hulu
Philo
Sling TV
YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
$69.99
$64.99
$64.99
$25
$35
$35
$64.99
CNBC
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|^
$6
|•
NBC
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
NBC Sports Network
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
USA Network
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
All Live TV Streaming Options
Price: $35
Includes: NBC, NBC Sports Network, and USA Network + 23 Top Cable Channels
Add-on: $6 News Extra
Includes: CNBC
2020 Summer Olympics
