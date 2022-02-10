2022 Beijing Olympics: How to Watch US Women’s Hockey Team vs. Czech Republic Quarterfinal Game Live For Free Without Cable

After a stellar 3-1 run in group play, the US begins their quest towards another gold medal in their quarterfinal matchup against the Czech Republic. Can the U.S. keep its hot streak going for one more game? Or will they lose two straight games, putting a cap on what would be a nightmare scenario for the U.S.? Find out this Thursday, February 10 at 11:10 PM on USA Network, which you can stream with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch Olympic Women’s Hockey Quarterfinals: USA vs. Czech Republic

You can also stream it with a a subscription to Peacock Premium, which is $4.99 a month.

About the US Women’s Hockey Team

The U.S. women’s team seemed to be on a roll to start their 2022 Beijing Olympic group play, winning their first three games by large margins. However, they ran into Team Canada, their archrivals, and came out on the losing end, dropping their final game 3-2. While the U.S. made it to the knockout round, they enter with a shred of uncertainty. Can they rebound against the seventh-ranked women’s team in the world? It’ll be tough, but if anyone can do it, it’s the U.S. women.

How to Stream Olympic Women’s Hockey Quarterfinals - USA vs. Czech Republic for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch Olympic Women’s Hockey Quarterfinals - USA vs. Czech Republic live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are fuboTV, Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options