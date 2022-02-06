 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
USA Network Peacock

2022 Beijing Olympics: How to Watch USA vs. Canada Preliminary Game Live For Free Without Cable

Jeff Kotuby

After the US’ dominant performance thus far in the 2022 Olympics, just one question remains: can the US add another victory against their most hated rival? Team Canada and Team USA do not like each other and will make for some exhilarating late-night television on a level Fallon and Kimmel can only dream of. You can watch the action unfold live on USA Network, this Monday, February 7, at 11:10 PM ET, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch Olympic Women’s Hockey: US vs. Canada

You can also stream the game with a subscription to Peacock Premium, which is $4.99 a month.

Because of the time shift, you may have to stay up a little later than usual if you’d like to see the game live, though you don’t have to worry about any 4 AM wake-up calls this time around. If the US wins, they’ll be in a prime position heading into the knockout rounds, having defeated likely their biggest threat. All that’s left are the quarterfinals, semifinals, and medal games. You can see the entire schedule below:

Women’s Hockey Quarterfinal, Semifinal, and Medal Game Schedule

Game Eastern Time Beijing Time
Quarterfinal #1 February 10 at 11:10pm EST February 11 at 12:10pm CST
Quarterfinal #2 February 11 at 8:10am EST February 11 at 9:10pm CST
Quarterfinal #3 February 11 at 11:10pm EST February 12 at 12:10pm CST
Quarterfinal #4 February 12 at 3:40am EST February 12 at 4:40pm CST
Semifinal #1 February 13 at 11:10pm EST February 14 at 12:10pm CST
Semifinal #2 February 14 at 8:10am EST February 14 at 9:10pm CST
Bronze Medal Game February 16 at 6:30am EST February 16 at 7:30pm CST
Gold Medal Game February 16 at 11:10pm EST February 17 at 12:10pm CST

How to Stream Olympic Women’s Hockey - US vs. Canada for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch Olympic Women’s Hockey - US vs. Canada live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.They are fuboTV, Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialSign UpFree TrialFree TrialSign Up
$69.99$64.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
USA Network--

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: USA Network + 26 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: USA Network + 23 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: USA Network + 33 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: USA Network + 31 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: USA Network + 31 Top Cable Channels

U.S. women's hockey routs Switzerland in second straight shutout | Winter Olympics 2022

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.