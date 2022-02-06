2022 Beijing Olympics: How to Watch USA vs. Canada Preliminary Game Live For Free Without Cable

After the US’ dominant performance thus far in the 2022 Olympics, just one question remains: can the US add another victory against their most hated rival? Team Canada and Team USA do not like each other and will make for some exhilarating late-night television on a level Fallon and Kimmel can only dream of. You can watch the action unfold live on USA Network, this Monday, February 7, at 11:10 PM ET, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch Olympic Women’s Hockey: US vs. Canada

When: Monday, February 7 at 11:10 PM ET

TV: USA Network

Streaming: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

You can also stream the game with a subscription to Peacock Premium, which is $4.99 a month.

Because of the time shift, you may have to stay up a little later than usual if you’d like to see the game live, though you don’t have to worry about any 4 AM wake-up calls this time around. If the US wins, they’ll be in a prime position heading into the knockout rounds, having defeated likely their biggest threat. All that’s left are the quarterfinals, semifinals, and medal games. You can see the entire schedule below:

Women’s Hockey Quarterfinal, Semifinal, and Medal Game Schedule

Game Eastern Time Beijing Time Quarterfinal #1 February 10 at 11:10pm EST February 11 at 12:10pm CST Quarterfinal #2 February 11 at 8:10am EST February 11 at 9:10pm CST Quarterfinal #3 February 11 at 11:10pm EST February 12 at 12:10pm CST Quarterfinal #4 February 12 at 3:40am EST February 12 at 4:40pm CST Semifinal #1 February 13 at 11:10pm EST February 14 at 12:10pm CST Semifinal #2 February 14 at 8:10am EST February 14 at 9:10pm CST Bronze Medal Game February 16 at 6:30am EST February 16 at 7:30pm CST Gold Medal Game February 16 at 11:10pm EST February 17 at 12:10pm CST

How to Stream Olympic Women’s Hockey - US vs. Canada for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch Olympic Women’s Hockey - US vs. Canada live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.They are fuboTV, Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options