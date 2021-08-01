2020 Tokyo Olympics: How to Watch Olympic Wrestling in 4K For Free

As one of the original Olympic sports that debuted back in 708 BC during the 18th Olympiad, it only feels right for wrestling to be a focal point of Olympic coverage. Thankfully, the Olympic Channel feels the same way, and will feature live Olympic wrestling in 4K when it begins Sunday, August 1. Here’s where, when, and how to watch it.

How to Watch Olympic Wrestling in 4K

When: Starts Sunday, August 1 - Saturday, August 7

Starts Sunday, August 1 - Saturday, August 7 TV: Olympic Channel (Live)

Olympic Wrestling 4K TV Schedule

How to Stream Olympic Wrestling at the Tokyo Olympics Live

Team USA Olympic Wrestling Roster

Sarah Hildebrandt (Women’s freestyle - 50 kg.) Jacarra Winchester (Women’s Freestyle - 53 kg.) Helen Maroulis (Women’s Freestyle - 57 kg.) Kayla Miracle - Women’s freestyle (62 kg.) Tamyra Mensah-Stock - Women’s freestyle (68 kg.) Adeline Gray - Women’s freestyle (76 kg.) Thomas Gilman - Men’s freestyle (57 kg.) Kyle Dake - Men’s freestyle (74 kg.) David Taylor - Men’s freestyle (86 kg.) Kyle Snyder - Men’s freestyle (97 kg.) Gable Steveson - Men’s freestyle (125 kg.) Ildar Hafizov - Greco-Roman (60 kg.) Alejandro Sancho - Greco-Roman (76 kg.) John Stefanowicz - Greco-Roman (87 kg.) G’Angelo Hancock - Greco-Roman (97 kg.)