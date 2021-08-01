 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
2020 Summer Olympics Wrestling Olympic Channel

2020 Tokyo Olympics: How to Watch Olympic Wrestling in 4K For Free

Jeff Kotuby

As one of the original Olympic sports that debuted back in 708 BC during the 18th Olympiad, it only feels right for wrestling to be a focal point of Olympic coverage. Thankfully, the Olympic Channel feels the same way, and will feature live Olympic wrestling in 4K when it begins Sunday, August 1. Here’s where, when, and how to watch it.

How to Watch Olympic Wrestling in 4K

Olympic Wrestling 4K TV Schedule

Date Time Channel Event Live or Replay?
Sun 8/1 7:00pm-10:00pm Olympic Channel Wrestling Qualifiers and Semifinals Replay
10:00pm-12:30am Olympic Channel Wrestling Qualifiers and Semifinals Live
Mon 8/2 5:15am-9:00am Olympic Channel Wrestling Qualifiers, Semifinals, Finals, and Bronze Medal Matches Live
10:00pm-12:30am Olympic Channel Wrestling Qualifiers, Semifinals, Finals, and Bronze Medal Matches Live
Tues 8/3 5:15am-9:00am Olympic Channel Wrestling Semifinals, Finals, and Bronze Medal Matches Live
10:00pm-12:30am Olympic Channel Wrestling Semifinals, Finals, and Bronze Medal Matches Live
Wed 8/4 5:15am-9:00am Olympic Channel Wrestling Semifinals, Finals, and Bronze Medal Matches Live
10:00pm-12:30am Olympic Channel Wrestling Semifinals, Finals, and Bronze Medal Matches Live
Thur 8/5 5:15am-9:00am Olympic Channel Wrestling Semifinals, Finals, and Bronze Medal Matches Live
10:00pm-12:30am Olympic Channel Wrestling Semifinals, Finals, and Bronze Medal Matches Live
Fri 8/6 5:15am-9:00am Olympic Channel Wrestling Semifinals, Finals, and Bronze Medal Matches Live
Sat 8/7 5:45am-9:00am Olympic Channel Wrestling Finals and Bronze Medal Matches Live

How to Stream Olympic Wrestling at the Tokyo Olympics Live for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch Olympic Wrestling Live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. But remember, Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and Sling TV do NOT offer 4K.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
Olympic Channel≥ $94.99--

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Olympic Channel + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Olympic Channel + 32 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV

Price: $94.99
Includes: Olympic Channel + 35 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: Olympic Channel + 24 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Olympic Channel + 31 Top Cable Channels

Team USA Olympic Wrestling Roster

  1. Sarah Hildebrandt (Women’s freestyle - 50 kg.)
  2. Jacarra Winchester (Women’s Freestyle - 53 kg.)
  3. Helen Maroulis (Women’s Freestyle - 57 kg.)
  4. Kayla Miracle - Women’s freestyle (62 kg.)
  5. Tamyra Mensah-Stock - Women’s freestyle (68 kg.)
  6. Adeline Gray - Women’s freestyle (76 kg.)
  7. Thomas Gilman - Men’s freestyle (57 kg.)
  8. Kyle Dake - Men’s freestyle (74 kg.)
  9. David Taylor - Men’s freestyle (86 kg.)
  10. Kyle Snyder - Men’s freestyle (97 kg.)
  11. Gable Steveson - Men’s freestyle (125 kg.)
  12. Ildar Hafizov - Greco-Roman (60 kg.)
  13. Alejandro Sancho - Greco-Roman (76 kg.)
  14. John Stefanowicz - Greco-Roman (87 kg.)
  15. G’Angelo Hancock - Greco-Roman (97 kg.)

Chael Sonnen Talks Team USA: 2021 Olympic Wrestling

2020 Summer Olympics

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable helps you find the best way to streaming anything. Follow our daily streaming news, in-depth reviews on streaming services & devices, and use our tools to find where you favorite content is streaming.

When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 301 Poinciana Island Dr, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160 – Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.