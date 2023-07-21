How to Watch ‘On Patrol: Live’ Season 2 Premiere Live Online for Free Without Cable

It has been one year since Reelz launched the live, ride-along show “On Patrol: Live” and the series is getting ready to celebrate its second season on Friday, July 21 at 9 p.m. ET. The show places cameras along with law enforcement officers across the country who are out on patrol on Friday and Saturday nights. From there, experts analyze and explain the action in real-time to give viewers an inside look into the life of a police officer out on the beat, from high-speed chases to K-9 officers in action. You can watch On Patrol: Live: Season 2 and Reelz with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo . You can also watch with Sling TV or DIRECTV STREAM .

About ‘On Patrol: Live’ Season 2 Premiere

Every Friday and Saturday, attorney and host Dan Abrams, retired Tulsa Police Department Sgt. Sean “Sticks” Larkin, and Deputy Sheriff Curtis Wilson present “On Patrol: Live.” For three hours every week, the series follows police officers and sheriff’s deputies from various agencies in multiple cities across the country as they respond to calls large and small.

Abrams, Sticks, and Wilson provide minute-by-minute insight and analysis while viewers witness the action in real time. Additionally, residents from each week’s featured communities are given the opportunity to experience ride-alongs with the officers as well.

In addition to “On Patrol: Live,” there are a couple of similar series for crime junkies that also air on Friday nights, but on staggard release schedules.

Can you watch ‘On Patrol: Live’ Season 2 Premiere for free?

Philo offers a 7-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch On Patrol: Live: Season 2 and Reelz on Philo.

You can watch ‘On Patrol: Live’ Season 2 Premiere with a free trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

‘On Patrol: Live’ Season 2 Premiere Schedule

‘On Patrol: Live’ Season 2 premieres on Friday, July 21, 2023 and continues every Friday and Saturday throughout the year. On Saturday, July 29, the series will celebrate its special 100th episode.

What devices can you use to stream ‘On Patrol: Live’ Season 2 Premiere?

You can watch On Patrol: Live: Season 2 and Reelz on Philo using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

Can you stream ‘On Patrol: Live’ Season 2 Premiere on any other streaming services?

In addition to being able to watch Reelz on a live TV streaming service, you can also watch nearly all of the channel’s programming, including “On Patrol: Live” on Peacock. The NBCUniversal streaming service airs all of the episodes live on Friday and Saturday nights, and you can go back and relive any episode on demand as well.

‘On Patrol: Live’ Season 2 Premiere Trailer