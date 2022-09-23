How to Watch ‘On The Come Up’ For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

What would you do to become a star? How hard would you work to reach your dreams? Those are the questions that 16-year-old Bri Jackson has to answer in “On The Come Up,” which hits Paramount+ on Friday, Sept. 23. Jackson wants to become a rap star, and she has the talent to do it. Can Bri navigate the pitfalls of the industry to rise to her potential, and honor her father’s name? You can find out with a 30-Day Free Trial of Paramount Plus.

About ‘On The Come Up’

“On The Come Up” stars newcomer Jamila C. Gray. It tells the story of Bri, a naturally gifted 16-year-old rapper, who attempts to take the battle rap scene by storm in order to help lift up her family and honor the legacy of her father – a local hip hop star whose career was cut short by gang violence. But when her first hit song goes viral for all the wrong reasons, she finds herself torn between the authenticity that got her this far and the false persona that the industry wants to impose on her. The film forces its audience to consider questions of identity, legacy, and truth.

The film is an adaptation of the young adult novel of the same name by Angie Thomas, the award-winning author of “The Hate U Give.” The American Library Association named “On The Come Up” one of the top ten young adult novels of 2020.

The film also stars Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Sanaa Lathan (who also directed the movie), Method Man, and Mike Epps. “On The Come Up” marks the directorial debut of award-winning actress Lathan.

New customers get a seven-day free trial to Paramount+, so if you haven't signed up already you can watch 'On The Come Up' free!

