How to Watch ‘On The Count of Three’ for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

David Satin

One of its most-talked-about films from the 2021 Sundance Film Festival is coming to Hulu on Wednesday, Aug. 17. “On The Count of Three” is a dark comedy that follows two friends deciding how to spend their last day on Earth. They will revisit some of the darkest chapters of their lives, but they will learn so much more about themselves in the process. You can watch “On The Count of Three” with 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu.

How to Watch ‘On The Count of Three’

About ‘On The Count of Three’

Val has just about reached the end of his rope. He decides he wants to end it all, but can’t bring himself to do the deed. He enlists the help of his friend Kevin, and the duo makes a deal; they’ll off each other instead. So they set out to tie up all of the loose ends in their lives and plan their final revenge before they go, only to discover that it’s a much more difficult process than they thought. Ultimately they both must choose how to come to terms with their lives, their friendship, and their pact.

“On The Count of Three” is the directorial debut of Jerrod Carmichael, who also stars as Val and Christopher Abbot (“The Forgiven”) plays Val’s best friend Kevin. Tiffany Haddish (“The Afterparty”), JB Smoove (“Curb Your Enthusiasm”) and Henry Winkler (“Barry”) round out an impressive cast.

The film premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival, where screenwriters Ari Katcher and Ryan Welch were awarded the Waldo Salt Screenwriting Award.

Can You Stream ‘On The Count of Three’ For Free?

Yes, if you are a new subscriber to Hulu. Hulu currently offers new customers a 30 day free trial of its ad supported tier. So if you haven’t signed up for Hulu yet, you’ll have a full month to decide if it’s right for you!

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘On The Count of Three’ on Hulu?

‘On The Count of Three’ is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, Nintendo, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

'On The Count of Three' Trailer

