How to Watch ‘One Chicago’ Season Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

“One Chicago” Wednesdays are returning to NBC on Sept. 21. The season premieres of “Chicago Fire,” “Chicago PD,” and “Chicago Med” are debuting back-to-back-to-back starting at 8 p.m. ET. The intense dramas focus on the personal and professional lives of some of Chicago’s most talented first responders, and what they have to do to keep the Windy City safe. All of the drama, action, and romance of “One Chicago” is coming back and you can watch it all with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM .

When: Wednesday, Sept. 21 beginning at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Sept. 21 beginning at 8 p.m. ET TV: NBC

NBC Streaming: Watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM

Episodes of all “One Chicago” series will stream on Peacock the day after they air on NBC.

About ‘One Chicago’

“One Chicago” is the term for the family of connected franchises set in the Windy City, produced by “Law and Order” creator Dick Wolf.

“Chicago Fire” is the longest-running series in the franchise and follows the members of Chicago Firehouse 51. This season marks “Chicago Fire’s” 11th on NBC, but what will it hold for newlyweds Severide (Taylor Kinney) and Stella (Miranda Rae Mayo) as trouble lurks nearby?

Sister series “Chicago PD” is entering its 10th season on NBC and is set in the fictional 21st District, which houses patrol officers and the department’s elite Intelligence Unit, led by Detective Sergeant Hank Voight (Jason Beghe). Season 9 saw the 21st fighting to bring down drug kingpin Javier Escano. What will the fallout of those actions be, and how will it affect the members of the IU?

“Chicago Med” is coming into its 8th season focusing on the emergency department at a fictionalized version of the Gaffney Chicago Medical Center. The show centers on the hospital’s doctors and nurses as they work to save lives. Season 7 of “Chicago Med” ended with fan-favorite characters stuck inside a blazing apartment building. Season 8 may begin with a “Chicago Fire”/”Chicago Med” crossover, but will Dylan (Guy Lockard) and Will (Nick Gehlfuss) be able to survive until Engine Company 51 arrives?

How to Stream ‘One Chicago’ Season Premieres for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

