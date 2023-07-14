How to Watch ONE Fight Night 12: Superlek vs. Khalilov Live For Free Without Cable

Muay Thai fans might not think of Prime Video as a top destination for their favorite sport yet, but that may need to change. Prime Video will host ONE Fight Night 12 live on Friday, July 14 at 8 p.m. ET. The co-main event features Superlek Kiatmoo9 taking on Tagir Khalilov in the first match, and featherweights Garry Tonon and Shamil Gasanov in the second. You can see it all with a 30-Day Free Trial of Amazon Prime Video.

How to Watch ONE Fight Night 12: Superlek vs. Khalilov

About ONE Fight Night 12: Superlek vs. Khalilov

Live from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, ONE Fight Night 12 will be headlined by two of the world’s best kickboxers. Superlek is a ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Champion, and both he and Khalilov have their sights set on a world title opportunity against ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon, if they can get past each other!

Tonon and Gasanov are both highly-ranked MMA featherweight contenders, and a win would bring each fighter closer to a chance at facing reigning ONE Featherweight MMA World Champion Tang Kai. Check out the rest of the ONE Fight Night 12 card below!

Can You Stream ONE Fight Night 12: Superlek vs. Khalilov For Free?

If you’ve never subscribed to Prime Video, yes! ONE Fight Night 12 will be included in your Prime Video subscription, and Prime Video offers a 30-day free trial to new users.

What Devices Can You Use to Watch Superlek vs. Khalilov on Prime Video?

Prime Video is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.