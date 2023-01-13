How to Watch ONE Fight Night 6: Superbon vs. Allazov Live Without Cable

ONE Fight Night returns to Prime Video with a stellar card full of mixed martial arts action. Three world title fights will take place — two kickboxing and one grappling — along with a host of other fights that will be sure to entice the most fervent martial arts fans. In your main event, champions collide as reigning ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion Superbon Singha Mawynn takes on ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix Champion, Chingiz Allazov to determine who truly is the top dog in the division. You can watch ONE Fight Night 6: Superbon vs. Allazov on Friday, Jan. 13 starting at 8 p.m. ET. Check it out using a 30-Day Free Trial of Amazon Prime Video.

How to Watch ONE Fight Night 6: Superbon vs. Allazov

When: Friday, January 13 at 8 PM ET

Friday, January 13 at 8 PM ET Where: Prime Video

About ONE Fight Night

This will be the sixth ONE Fight Night held under the Amazon Prime Video banner. Back in April 2022, ONE Championship and Amazon reached a multi-year deal to broadcast 12 live ONE martial arts events annually. Unfortunately, this event will be held with heavy hearts, as ONE Championship tragically lost 18-year-old fighter Victoria Lee just last week.

The card also went some revisions due to missed weights and other issues. Originally, Stamp Fairtex was supposed to face Anissa Meksen. However, the latter missed weight and hydration checks and was thus ruled unable to fight. Anna Jaroonsak, who was slated to fight earlier in the card, stepped in as Fairtex’s opponent and will face her instead. Jaroonsak was slated to fight on the YouTube post-card show against Ekaterina Vandaryeva, who herself missed weight by just 0.5 lbs.

Here’s the full fight card as currently situated, though all cards are subject to change.

ONE Fight Night 6 Fight Card

Match Weight Class/Stipulation Superbon Singha Mawynn vs. Chingiz Allazov Match for the Featherweight Kickboxing World Championship Superlek Kiatmuu9 vs. Daniel Puertas Match for the FLyweight Kickboxing World Championship Mikey Musumeci vs. Gantumur Bayanduuren Match for the Flyweight Submission Grappling World Championship Aung La N Sang vs. Gilberto Galvao Catchweight MMA Match Rodtang Jitmuangnon vs. Jiduo Yibu Catchweight Kickboxing Match Stamp Fairtex vs. Anna Jaroonsak Strawweight Kickboxing Match Gary Tonon vs. Johnny Nunez Featherweight MMA Match Kim Jae Woong vs. Shoko Sato Catchweight MMA Match