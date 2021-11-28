 Skip to Content
How to Watch ‘One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga’ For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Aubrey Meister

Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga take the stage once more for a concert special directed by Alex Coletti. The duo is closing out on their decade-long partnership. “One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga” airs on CBS and streams on Paramount+ on Sunday, November 28 at 8 p.m. You can watch it live for free with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV or with a subscription to Paramount+.

How to Watch ‘One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga’

About ‘One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga’

In 2011, Bennett and Gaga teamed up for the first time for “The Lady Is a Tramp.” They collaborated on two full-length albums, ‘Cheek to Cheek’ and ‘Love for Sale.’ Now, their collaboration is coming to an end with a concert special.

In August, Bennett and Gaga performed two sold-out shows at Radio City Music Hall. The two concerts were filmed for the concert special. “One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga” features a lineup of songs performed by the two artists individually and together.

Gaga performs four jazz standards, including “Luck Be a Lady,” “Orange Colored Sky,” “Let’s Do It,” and “New York, New York.” During his solo set, Bennett performs “Watch What Happens, “Steppin’ Out,” “Fly Me to the Moon,” and “I Left My Heart in San Francisco.”

Concluding the show, Gaga and Bennett take the stage one last time for “Lady is a Tramp,” “Love for Sale,” and “Anything Goes.”

How to Stream ‘One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga’ Live for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch “One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga” live on CBS using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Paramount Plus, and YouTube TV. You can also stream the concert special by signing up for a Paramount+ 30-day free trial or for as little as $4.99 per month.

