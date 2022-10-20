How to Watch ‘One of Us Is Lying’ Season Premiere For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

The tension-filled drama of “One of Us Is Lying” is returning to Peacock for a second season on Thursday, Oct. 20. The Bayview Four carry a deadly secret between them following the events of Season 1. In the new season, they’ll show audiences — and each other— just how far they’re each willing to go to protect that secret and themselves. You can watch every shocking reveal and gut-wrenching twist with a Subscription to Peacock.

How to Watch 'One of Us Is Lying' Season Premiere

When: Thursday, Oct. 20

Thursday, Oct. 20 TV: Peacock

Peacock Stream: Watch with a Subscription to Peacock.

About ‘One of Us Is Lying’

The series is set at Bayview High School where one of the students, a boy named Simon, operates a gossip website that reveals the shocking secrets of other students. Simon ends up in detention with four other students but suffers a sudden and fatal allergic reaction. Each of the four had a motive, and each has their own secret to protect.

They also share a secret from the end of Season 1 that could come back to haunt them. The four find out who is responsible for Simon’s death, but are forced to kill the murderer to prevent one of their own from being the next victim. The group thinks that they’re the only ones with this information, but each of them receives a mysterious text from “Simon Says” that reveals there was an unknown witness to their actions. How far will they go to track down the person behind that text, and how far will they go to protect their secrets?

