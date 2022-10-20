 Skip to Content
How to Watch ‘One of Us Is Lying’ Season Premiere For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

David Satin

The tension-filled drama of “One of Us Is Lying” is returning to Peacock for a second season on Thursday, Oct. 20. The Bayview Four carry a deadly secret between them following the events of Season 1. In the new season, they’ll show audiences — and each other— just how far they’re each willing to go to protect that secret and themselves. You can watch every shocking reveal and gut-wrenching twist with a Subscription to Peacock.

How to Watch ‘One of Us Is Lying’ Season Premiere

About ‘One of Us Is Lying’

The series is set at Bayview High School where one of the students, a boy named Simon, operates a gossip website that reveals the shocking secrets of other students. Simon ends up in detention with four other students but suffers a sudden and fatal allergic reaction. Each of the four had a motive, and each has their own secret to protect.

They also share a secret from the end of Season 1 that could come back to haunt them. The four find out who is responsible for Simon’s death, but are forced to kill the murderer to prevent one of their own from being the next victim. The group thinks that they’re the only ones with this information, but each of them receives a mysterious text from “Simon Says” that reveals there was an unknown witness to their actions. How far will they go to track down the person behind that text, and how far will they go to protect their secrets?

Can You Stream ‘One of Us Is Lying’ Season Premiere For Free?

If you are not already subscribed to Peacock, yes! Peacock offers a seven-day free trial to its service for new customers.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘One of Us Is Lying’ on Peacock?

Peacock is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

  • Sign Up
    peacocktv.com

    Peacock

    Peacock is a subscription video streaming service from NBCUniversal that gives access to up to 70,000 hours of content including original shows, blockbuster movies, and classic television series. Peacock is home to “Yellowstone,” and “The Office,” as well as original hits like “Bel-Air.”

    It will include news, entertainment, sports, late-night, and reality from various NBCU properties including NBC, Bravo, and E!.

    Peacock also now includes the entire library of Bravo shows and has exclusives like “Below Deck: Down Under.”

    The company has acquired the rights to many classic shows like “Parks and Recreation,” and the entire Dick Wolf library including “Law & Order” and “Chicago Fire.”

    You can also watch live sports including Sunday Night Football, Premier League, and exclusive MLB games. Peacock is also the exclusive home to many WWE events like WrestleMania.

    The service will also feature blockbusters and critically-acclaimed films from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination and content acquired from Hollywood’s biggest studios.

    Sign Up
    $4.99+ / month
    peacocktv.com

    For a Limited Time, Get Peacock Premium for an entire year for JUST $19.99.

Check Out a Trailer For 'One of Us Is Lying' Season 2

