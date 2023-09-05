How to Watch ‘One Shot: Overtime Elite’ Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile
The City Reapers, Cold Hearts and YNG Dreamers can be an important step in a young basketball player’s journey to the NBA. These are the teams of the Overtime Elite basketball league, and audiences can get to know their players on a personal level in “One Shot: Overtime Elite,” the new six part documentary series premiering on Prime Video on Tuesday, Sept. 5. You can watch One Shot: Overtime Elite with a 30-Day Free Trial of Amazon Prime Video.
About ‘One Shot: Overtime Elite’ Premiere
The Overtime Elite league attracts 16-20 year-olds from around the world to Atlanta Georgia to show off their skills. This series aims to show the hard work and dedication these young players, their coaches, and every other member of the league puts into their craft as they try to reach the pinnacle of basketball: the NBA.
“One Shot” features some truly elite talents, such as fourth overall 2023 NBA Draft pick Amen Thompson, who will now get to demonstrate his considerable talents for the Houston Rockets. Amen’s twin brother Ausar went next in the draft to the Detroit Pistons, fresh off his 2022 OTE MVP season. Trey Parker, Somto Cyril, Jahki Howard, and more have allowed Prime Video access to their lives on and off the court, and viewers will get to know so many ore of these future stars thanks to “One Shot.”
Can you watch ‘One Shot: Overtime Elite’ Premiere for free?
Amazon Prime Video offers a 30-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch One Shot: Overtime Elite on Amazon Prime Video.
Can you watch ‘One Shot: Overtime Elite’ Premiere offline?
Like most of the Amazon Prime Video catalog, you can download One Shot: Overtime Elite and watch offline with your linked devices.
What devices can you use to stream ‘One Shot: Overtime Elite’ Premiere?
You can watch One Shot: Overtime Elite on Amazon Prime Video using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
‘One Shot: Overtime Elite’ Premiere Trailer
One Shot: Overtime EliteSeptember 4, 2023
A high-stakes, character-driven docuseries that uncovers the devotion and resilience of Overtime Elite’s (OTE) players and coaches through every loss and victory—on and off the court.
