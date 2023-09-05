How to Watch ‘One Shot: Overtime Elite’ Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

About ‘One Shot: Overtime Elite’ Premiere

The Overtime Elite league attracts 16-20 year-olds from around the world to Atlanta Georgia to show off their skills. This series aims to show the hard work and dedication these young players, their coaches, and every other member of the league puts into their craft as they try to reach the pinnacle of basketball: the NBA.

“One Shot” features some truly elite talents, such as fourth overall 2023 NBA Draft pick Amen Thompson, who will now get to demonstrate his considerable talents for the Houston Rockets. Amen’s twin brother Ausar went next in the draft to the Detroit Pistons, fresh off his 2022 OTE MVP season. Trey Parker, Somto Cyril, Jahki Howard, and more have allowed Prime Video access to their lives on and off the court, and viewers will get to know so many ore of these future stars thanks to “One Shot.”

