How to Watch ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 2 Finale for Free With Apple, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

For being a swanky co-op on New York’s posh Upper West Side, The Arconia sure is a dangerous place to live. The second season of Hulu’s hit mystery comedy “Only Murders in the Building” wraps up this week after a shocking turn of events in the penultimate episode. Our beloved podcasters turned murder suspects have had a harrowing journey this season after being accused of killing former co-op board president Bunny Folger. Charles, Oliver, and Mabel will look to clear their names while exposing Bunny’s real killer on Tuesday, Aug. 23 and you can watch the final twists and turns with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu.

How to Watch the ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 2 Finale

About ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 2 Finale

Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez might have sounded like an odd pairing when “Only Murders in the Building” was first announced, but the trio has become one of the most solidly entertaining group of series leads on television over the first two seasons of the show. After solving the mystery of who killed Tim Kono in the first season, Charles-Haden Savage (Martin), Oliver Putnam (Short), and Mabel Mora (Gomez) are accused of killing the no-nonsense co-op board president Bunny Folger (Jayne Houdyshell).

Throughout the season, the trio explores hidden passages, chases Glitter Guy, and wrestles with personal issues while trying to exonerate themselves and put out a compelling podcast at the same time. In the season’s second-to-last episode, Mabel appears to have figured out who really killed Bunny as she realizes that true-crime podcasting icon Cinda Canning (Tina Fey) has been pulling the strings of crooked-cop Detective Kreps (Michael Rapaport).

But, nothing is ever as it seems on “Only Murders.” Is Cinda really this season’s big bad? Or is her assistant, Poppy White (Adina Verson) — who claims to be the presumed dead focus of Canning’s most popular podcast — out to get revenge on her abusive boss? Or, is Mrs. Gambolini the real killer? Only time will tell.

Whatever the answers to all of these questions, the second season finale is bound to be filled with twists and turns, and hopefully a compelling setup for Season 3.

Can You Stream ‘Only Murders in the Building’ For Free?

Yes, if you are a new subscriber to Hulu. Hulu currently offers new customers a 30-day free trial of its ad-supported tier. So if you haven’t signed up for Hulu yet, you’ll have a full month to decide if it’s right for you!

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘Only Murders in the Building’ on Hulu?

‘Only Murders in the Building’ is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, Nintendo, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.