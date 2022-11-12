How to Watch California vs. Oregon State Game Live Online on November 12, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Saturday, November 12, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST, the Oregon State Beavers face the California Golden Bears from Reser Stadium in Corvallis, OR. The game is airing exclusively on Pac-12 Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Oregon State Beavers vs. California Golden Bears

The Oregon State vs. California game will be streaming on Pac-12 Network, which is available with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF). You can also stream Pac-12 Network on fuboTV.

Can you stream Oregon State vs. California on Sling TV?

You can watch the Oregon State vs. California game on Pac-12 Network with Sling TV's Orange or Blue Plan + Sports Extra.

Can you stream Oregon State vs. California on fuboTV?

You can watch the Oregon State vs. California game on Pac-12 Network with fuboTV.

Can you stream Oregon State vs. California on DIRECTV STREAM?

DIRECTV STREAM doesn't offer Pac-12 Network so you won't be able to stream the Oregon State vs. California game.

Can you stream Oregon State vs. California on Hulu Live TV?

Hulu Live TV doesn't offer Pac-12 Network so you won't be able to stream the Oregon State vs. California game.

Can you stream Oregon State vs. California on YouTube TV?

YouTube TV doesn't offer Pac-12 Network so you won't be able to stream the Oregon State vs. California game.

California vs. Oregon State Game Preview: Oregon State hopes to improve bowl position against Cal

California (3-6, 1-5 Pac-12) at Oregon State (6-3, 3-3), Saturday, 9 p.m. EST (Pac-12 Network).

Line: Oregon State by 13 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: California leads 39-35

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

The Beavers are bowl eligible for the second straight season, so they’ll be playing for position. Oregon State popped into the rankings briefly last week at No. 24 after a bye but fell out after losing to Washington 24-21 last Saturday. Cal put up a fight on the road against No. 8 USC last weekend with three touchdowns in the fourth quarter, but ultimately came up short 41-35. California has won three of the last five games against Oregon State, including last year’s 39-25 victory. But Oregon State has won nine of its last 10 games at Reser Stadium.

KEY MATCHUP

Oregon State’s pass defense got tested against Washington’s Michael Penix Jr. and will be again by Cal QB Jack Plummer, who threw for 406 yards and three touchdowns last week against USC. He’s the first Golden Bears QB to throw for 400 in a game since Davis Webb had 425 yards in 2016 against Washington State. The Beavers rank fourth in the Pac-12 for passing yards allowed with an average 238.1 per game. And Oregon state has 11 interceptions, second in the conference.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

California: WR J. Michael Sturdivant has 51 catches and six touchdowns to lead the nation’s freshmen. He’s averaging 63.3 receiving yards a game to rank fourth nationally among freshmen. Overall he’s averaging 11.2 yards per catch.

Oregon State: The Beavers have a freshman to watch, too. Running back Damian Martinez has run for 100 or more yards in his last three games, including 107 last week against Washington in his first career start. He’s the first Oregon State freshman to have three games with 100-plus yards since Jacquizz Rogers in 2008.

FACTS & FIGURES

Oregon State has 23 rushing scores this season, tied for 17th nationally. … The Beavers have allowed just 297 total rushing yards in the last three games — against Stanford, Colorado and Washington. They rank 24th in the nation in run defense. … Oregon State QB Ben Gulbranson made his fourth straight start last weekend against Washington and completed 12 of 19 passes for just 87 yards.