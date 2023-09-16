How to Watch San Diego State vs. Oregon State 2023 Football Game Live Without Cable

DJ Uiagalelei and the No. 16 Oregon State Beavers are looking to continue their hot start as they welcome the San Diego State Aztecs to Corvallis on Saturday, Sept. 16. In their final season in the Pac-12 (presumably), the Beavers are looking to shock the world and win the conference title and “DJU” is quickly becoming a legitimate Heisman Trophy candidate. See if they can continue the momentum when the game kicks off at 3:30 p.m. ET on FS1, which you can stream with a live TV streaming service.

How to Watch Oregon State Beavers vs. San Diego State Aztecs

When: Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET Location: Reser Stadium | 660 SW 26th St, Corvallis, OR 97331

Reser Stadium | 660 SW 26th St, Corvallis, OR 97331 TV: FS1

FS1 Stream: Watch with 50% off subscription to Sling TV.

Watch OSU vs. SDSU Get 50% Off sling.com/college-football Sling is just $20 for your first month and is the cheapest option to watch live college football games

What Streaming Services Can You Use to Stream the Oregon State vs. San Diego State Game?

The Oregon State vs. San Diego State game will be streaming on FS1,hich is available with a 50% off subscription to Sling TV. You can also stream FS1 on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, and YouTube TV.

How to Watch Oregon State Beavers vs. San Diego State Aztecs

How to Watch Oregon State Beavers vs. San Diego State Aztecs Can you stream Oregon State vs. San Diego State on Sling TV?

Can you stream Oregon State vs. San Diego State on Sling TV? Can you stream Oregon State vs. San Diego State on DIRECTV STREAM?

Can you stream Oregon State vs. San Diego State on DIRECTV STREAM? Can you stream Oregon State vs. San Diego State on Fubo?

Can you stream Oregon State vs. San Diego State on Fubo? Can you stream Oregon State vs. San Diego State on Hulu Live TV?

Can you stream Oregon State vs. San Diego State on Hulu Live TV? Can you stream Oregon State vs. San Diego State on YouTube TV?

Can you stream Oregon State vs. San Diego State on Sling TV?

You can watch the Oregon State vs. San Diego State game on FS1with a buy-link: sling-tv text: subscription to Sling TV). For a limited time, you can get 50% off your first month of any plan that the live TV streaming service offers. Without the deal, the Sling Blue package (which includes ABC, Fox, NBC, and other major sports carriers) costs $40 per month, but you can subscribe for just $20 for the first month. Likewise, the Orange plan runs $40 but includes ESPN, TBS, and TNT, but you can get it for 50% off for one month.

But, wait, there’s more! If you can’t live without all of the channels from both of Sling’s plans, you can get Orange and Blue for just $27.50 for the first month, half off the normal $55. If you go with the combo plan, you will get all of the channels mentioned above as well as ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, ESPN, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Oregon State vs. San Diego State on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Oregon State vs. San Diego State game on FS1with a five-day free trial of DIRECTV STREAM and then $10 off your first three months of the streamer's Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPN, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, and SEC Network.

DIRECTV is currently locked into a retransmission fee dispute with local station owner Nexstar, so some local affiliates, are currently blacked out on the service.

5-Day Free Trial $74.99+ / month directv.com/stream Save $30 Over Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Oregon State vs. San Diego State on Fubo?

You can watch the Oregon State vs. San Diego State game on FS1 with a 1-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Oregon State vs. San Diego State on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Oregon State vs. San Diego State game on FS1 with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get $20 OFF your first three months of Hulu + Live TV plus the Disney Bundle Free

Can you stream Oregon State vs. San Diego State on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Oregon State vs. San Diego State game on FS1 with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.